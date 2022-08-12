Timex’s Retro Q might be the only dress watch you need

Can a simple quartz watch under $200 really be elegant and refined? While perhaps the domain of the budget “beater” for many collectors, they’ll have to admit that the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is downright gorgeous – and has the detail and interest to satisfy even their snobby watchmaking tastes.

But you don’t have to be a “watchmaking enthusiast” to appreciate this charming little Timex. For anyone who wants a step above the most basic everyday watches, a classic look that can be enjoyed on many levels, look no further.

Sneak Peek: The Timex Q 1978 Day-Date Reissue

What’s Good About the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date?

It has its quartz nature

The modern Timex Q series is a phenomenon in 20th century watches. “Q” being for quartz, this battery-powered technology threatened to replace the traditional mechanical clockwork (spring-driven) movement from the 1960s. Since quartz was more precise, reliable, robust, thin, light and much cheaper to mass-produce, the watch industry repackaged mechanical watches as items luxury representing craftsmanship and tradition. This made quartz look like the opposite, and for a time quartz watches were looked down upon and shunned by many watch enthusiasts.

This has changed in recent years. More and more watch brands are making quartz watches specifically for enthusiasts, and those enthusiasts have indeed enjoyed them. Timex played a big part in it. When the Q series was released, it was considered a little cheeky but fun to prominently advertise the quartz nature of a watch with the series name and “QUARTZ” proudly emblazoned on the dial – whereas the watches from previous years often seemed to shyly ignore the use of quartz. Timex’s approach is refreshing.

Of course, the use of a quartz movement today doesn’t make the watch special in itself, but that was a different story when it was first released…

This is a beautifully executed vintage design

As its name suggests, the Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is based on a vintage watch from that year. Quartz watches at that time were considered the future, they were still often relatively expensive and therefore produced with care and pride. That’s why you not only see quartz showcased in watches like the historic Q, but thoughtful attention and, dare I say, chic design in this remake.

A cushion case shape and raised crystal “box-style” feel rather ’70but this is a dress watch for modern tastes – a fully polished case, small 37mm diameter and simple, monochromatic dial make it that way.

The dial, however, is where much of the charm comes from: it’s deceptively simple, but polished elements like the hands and applied indexes contrast with the vertically brushed finish of the dial. It feels like a level of taste and restraint that’s usually reserved for higher priced watches – the main differences between this and Hamilton’s excellent $845 Intra-Matic could be a matter of movement and materials like sapphire crystal.

What’s not ideal about the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date?

An easily scratched crystal

Although I’ve managed to avoid scratches so far on the Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date, I have experience with Timex’s acrylic crystals – and they’re scratch magnets. Acrylic is a type of plastic often used on vintage watches before the 1980s and on affordable watches today. Some collectors like it, but I even managed to scratch a Timex crystal seemingly just with the coarse fabric of a backpack pocket. The attractive raised shape of the crystal only means it’s what will take the hit whenever your wrist bumps, bumps or rubs against something.

A scratched crystal can hamper readability, make a watch look old and worn – and simply distract and dismay the wearer with every glance. The good news is that vintage watch enthusiasts have a dozen methods for restoring crystals with scuffs and knocks. So while a harder, higher-end material might be welcome, it can’t really be expected at this price and the inevitable scratch isn’t necessarily a deal breaker. (You could say something similar for other elements, from its leather strap to its 50mm water resistance: there are still high-end options, but they’re sufficient and appropriate for this price.)

Readability could be better

You don’t expect sports watch readability on a dress watch like this, and while light is appreciated, its absence is par for the course. But overall legibility is important in any watch, and silver hands against a silver dial can lack contrast. The bands of black (where light might be expected) improve readability at a glance, but it can be difficult in some lights. Readability on the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is fair but it’s worth noting that it’s not particularly strong.

The Verdict: The Timex Q 1978 Day-Date Reissue

The Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is a simple watch. In terms of build quality and features, it doesn’t seem much different from Timex watches closer to the $100 range. Its $179 price tag seems to reflect the time and consideration that went into its design, development, and execution – and those things certainly have value, as this eye-catching watch exemplifies.

Who should get one? While perhaps a fun and economical purchase for watch collectors, Timex also serves a broader consumer base: for example, those who just want a decent watch and might be considering spending $200 or even $100 for something like a watch that isn’t even strictly necessary. They can also easily get something under a Benjamin, but those looking for a slightly higher experience (and who like that particular design) will be well served by this charming vintage reissue.

Another potential audience for the Timex Q Reissue 1978 Day-Date is the sports watch enthusiast who suddenly or occasionally “needs” a dress watch. In other words, if the look and price of this watch suits you, there’s more reason to pull the trigger than to hesitate.

