Fashion
Timex’s Retro Q might be the only dress watch you need
Can a simple quartz watch under $200 really be elegant and refined? While perhaps the domain of the budget “beater” for many collectors, they’ll have to admit that the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is downright gorgeous – and has the detail and interest to satisfy even their snobby watchmaking tastes.
But you don’t have to be a “watchmaking enthusiast” to appreciate this charming little Timex. For anyone who wants a step above the most basic everyday watches, a classic look that can be enjoyed on many levels, look no further.
Sneak Peek: The Timex Q 1978 Day-Date Reissue
Case diameter: 37mm
Case depth: 12mm
Water resistance: 50m
Movement: Quartz
What’s Good About the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date?
It has its quartz nature
The modern Timex Q series is a phenomenon in 20th century watches. “Q” being for quartz, this battery-powered technology threatened to replace the traditional mechanical clockwork (spring-driven) movement from the 1960s. Since quartz was more precise, reliable, robust, thin, light and much cheaper to mass-produce, the watch industry repackaged mechanical watches as items luxury representing craftsmanship and tradition. This made quartz look like the opposite, and for a time quartz watches were looked down upon and shunned by many watch enthusiasts.
This has changed in recent years. More and more watch brands are making quartz watches specifically for enthusiasts, and those enthusiasts have indeed enjoyed them. Timex played a big part in it. When the Q series was released, it was considered a little cheeky but fun to prominently advertise the quartz nature of a watch with the series name and “QUARTZ” proudly emblazoned on the dial – whereas the watches from previous years often seemed to shyly ignore the use of quartz. Timex’s approach is refreshing.
Of course, the use of a quartz movement today doesn’t make the watch special in itself, but that was a different story when it was first released…
This is a beautifully executed vintage design
As its name suggests, the Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is based on a vintage watch from that year. Quartz watches at that time were considered the future, they were still often relatively expensive and therefore produced with care and pride. That’s why you not only see quartz showcased in watches like the historic Q, but thoughtful attention and, dare I say, chic design in this remake.
A cushion case shape and raised crystal “box-style” feel rather ’70but this is a dress watch for modern tastes – a fully polished case, small 37mm diameter and simple, monochromatic dial make it that way.
The dial, however, is where much of the charm comes from: it’s deceptively simple, but polished elements like the hands and applied indexes contrast with the vertically brushed finish of the dial. It feels like a level of taste and restraint that’s usually reserved for higher priced watches – the main differences between this and Hamilton’s excellent $845 Intra-Matic could be a matter of movement and materials like sapphire crystal.
What’s not ideal about the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date?
An easily scratched crystal
Although I’ve managed to avoid scratches so far on the Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date, I have experience with Timex’s acrylic crystals – and they’re scratch magnets. Acrylic is a type of plastic often used on vintage watches before the 1980s and on affordable watches today. Some collectors like it, but I even managed to scratch a Timex crystal seemingly just with the coarse fabric of a backpack pocket. The attractive raised shape of the crystal only means it’s what will take the hit whenever your wrist bumps, bumps or rubs against something.
A scratched crystal can hamper readability, make a watch look old and worn – and simply distract and dismay the wearer with every glance. The good news is that vintage watch enthusiasts have a dozen methods for restoring crystals with scuffs and knocks. So while a harder, higher-end material might be welcome, it can’t really be expected at this price and the inevitable scratch isn’t necessarily a deal breaker. (You could say something similar for other elements, from its leather strap to its 50mm water resistance: there are still high-end options, but they’re sufficient and appropriate for this price.)
Readability could be better
You don’t expect sports watch readability on a dress watch like this, and while light is appreciated, its absence is par for the course. But overall legibility is important in any watch, and silver hands against a silver dial can lack contrast. The bands of black (where light might be expected) improve readability at a glance, but it can be difficult in some lights. Readability on the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is fair but it’s worth noting that it’s not particularly strong.
The Verdict: The Timex Q 1978 Day-Date Reissue
The Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date is a simple watch. In terms of build quality and features, it doesn’t seem much different from Timex watches closer to the $100 range. Its $179 price tag seems to reflect the time and consideration that went into its design, development, and execution – and those things certainly have value, as this eye-catching watch exemplifies.
Who should get one? While perhaps a fun and economical purchase for watch collectors, Timex also serves a broader consumer base: for example, those who just want a decent watch and might be considering spending $200 or even $100 for something like a watch that isn’t even strictly necessary. They can also easily get something under a Benjamin, but those looking for a slightly higher experience (and who like that particular design) will be well served by this charming vintage reissue.
Another potential audience for the Timex Q Reissue 1978 Day-Date is the sports watch enthusiast who suddenly or occasionally “needs” a dress watch. In other words, if the look and price of this watch suits you, there’s more reason to pull the trigger than to hesitate.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.gearpatrol.com/watches/a40837224/timex-q-1978-reissue-day-date-watch-review/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood’s Laal Singh Chaddha Might Release in Pakistan August 12, 2022
- Diana Ramos Earns 2021-22 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship August 12, 2022
- August 17th Independence Day Lyrics by Husein Mutahar, here is the full story August 12, 2022
- Why Germany won’t be tough on Beijing even if it invades Taiwan – POLITICO August 12, 2022
- Trump says he won’t oppose release of documents related to Mar-a-Lago researchExBulletin August 12, 2022