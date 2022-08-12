Fashion
Stitch Shoppe Loungefly Ice Cream Bag, Dress and Pin
Enough please with nuggets and a Mickey cherry on top? New Stitch Shoppe Ice Cream Bag Proves There’s Always Room For Dessert (in your closet).
And there’s more where that came from. We have an exclusive reveal of the New Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly soft collection right here on the blog.
This isn’t Loungefly’s first foray into the candy world. (Remember that super cute Mickey’s Dusted Cupcake Backpack?) But this time, they bring delicious ice cream creations to life in a dreamy pastel palette. It’s definitely in the service of that classic Beaches and Cream aesthetic!
Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Soft Serve Collection
The Stitch Shoppe Soft Serve Collection Arrives August 14, 2022. Trust us. You will want pick them up before they sell out.. and there’s a BONUS piece of glitter with your purchase. Continue reading!
Stitch Shoppe Disney Classics Soft Serve Sprinkles “Jan” Dress
With ribbon straps, delicate buttons and rainbow sequin print, this darling dress would make a sweet addition to your wardrobe. Look closely and you might notice Sequins in the shape of Mickey and Minnie hidden in the pastel pink bodice and turquoise skirt.
Along the hem of the skirt you will see ice cream cones decorated as Minnie, Mickey, Donald and Daisy. Even the cherries have a Minnies signature bow and Mickeys trouser buttons!
The dress is soft and stretchy, made of 97% Cotton and 3% Spandex. Sizes are SX-4X.
Stitch Shoppe Ice Bag with Scented Tie
You can’t deny the joy this Minnie Soft Serve Ice Cream Bag will bring to your life. Look good, feel good, right? This gold-detailed shoulder bag features a bountiful scoop of pink swirling Minnie ice cream on an embossed sugar cone with Mickey heads. The ice cream is topped with rainbow sprinkles and, of course, a pastel turquoise bow. This is a Minnie bag after all!
Bag dimensions are 7 W x 13 H x 7 D (Note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)
The inner lining fabric is pink with a rainbow print.
But the icing on the cake must be the scented Mickey charm attached to the strap. But that’s not the only trim this bag comes with…
PRIME! Soft Serve Sprinkles Collectible Pins
At just 1.5 inches tall, this cute pin is included with the purchase of the “Jan” dress and Soft Serve bag!
Every sundae needs sprinkles, right? Complete your look with this rainbow sprinkles jar collectible pin. He is the perfect shimmer finish.. and dusted!) with gold detailing and a cute debossed Loungefly/Funko crown logo on the back.
He has a pink Mickey-shaped tag that says, Sprinkles, and tiny multicolored nuggets. It’s a subtle nod to the Soft Serve theme. But if you are looking a look that cries ice cream continue scrolling.
The only way to get this pin is with the Soft Serve dress and bag!
Coming Soon: Stitch Shoppe Ice Bag and More
We’re all screaming for the ice cream bags in this Disney mashup! The Stitch Shoppe Ice Cream Bag and the rest of the Soft Serve collection will be launching soon.
We have a feeling that these parts will go faster than Dole whips and Mickey Bars on a hot Florida day.
Written by Natasha Szostak
Natasha is a brand writer, storyteller, and die-hard pop culture lover. As a child of the 90s who lived in great fear of the Disney Vault, Disney+ is the childhood dream she always wanted to see come true.
Sources
2/ https://www.wdw-magazine.com/loungefly-stitch-shoppe-ice-cream-bag-dress-and-pin-coming-soon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood’s Laal Singh Chaddha Might Release in Pakistan August 12, 2022
- Diana Ramos Earns 2021-22 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship August 12, 2022
- August 17th Independence Day Lyrics by Husein Mutahar, here is the full story August 12, 2022
- Why Germany won’t be tough on Beijing even if it invades Taiwan – POLITICO August 12, 2022
- Trump says he won’t oppose release of documents related to Mar-a-Lago researchExBulletin August 12, 2022