Stitch Shoppe Loungefly Ice Cream Bag, Dress and Pin

Enough please with nuggets and a Mickey cherry on top? New Stitch Shoppe Ice Cream Bag Proves There’s Always Room For Dessert (in your closet).

And there’s more where that came from. We have an exclusive reveal of the New Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly soft collection right here on the blog.

This isn’t Loungefly’s first foray into the candy world. (Remember that super cute Mickey’s Dusted Cupcake Backpack?) But this time, they bring delicious ice cream creations to life in a dreamy pastel palette. It’s definitely in the service of that classic Beaches and Cream aesthetic!

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Soft Serve Collection

The Stitch Shoppe Soft Serve Collection Arrives August 14, 2022. Trust us. You will want pick them up before they sell out.. and there’s a BONUS piece of glitter with your purchase. Continue reading!

Stitch Shoppe Disney Classics Soft Serve Sprinkles “Jan” Dress

Cute pastels for your next trip to Beaches and Cream. Photo courtesy of Loungefly Cute pastels for your next trip to Beaches and Cream. Photo courtesy of Loungefly

With ribbon straps, delicate buttons and rainbow sequin print, this darling dress would make a sweet addition to your wardrobe. Look closely and you might notice Sequins in the shape of Mickey and Minnie hidden in the pastel pink bodice and turquoise skirt.

Characteristic cones and cherries trim the edge of the skirt. Photo courtesy of Loungefly Characteristic cones and cherries trim the edge of the skirt. Photo courtesy of Loungefly

Along the hem of the skirt you will see ice cream cones decorated as Minnie, Mickey, Donald and Daisy. Even the cherries have a Minnies signature bow and Mickeys trouser buttons!

The dress is soft and stretchy, made of 97% Cotton and 3% Spandex. Sizes are SX-4X.

Stitch Shoppe Ice Bag with Scented Tie

One of the cutest Loungefly bags yet! Ice cream, anyone? Photo courtesy of Loungefly One of the cutest Loungefly bags yet! Ice cream, anyone? Photo courtesy of Loungefly

You can’t deny the joy this Minnie Soft Serve Ice Cream Bag will bring to your life. Look good, feel good, right? This gold-detailed shoulder bag features a bountiful scoop of pink swirling Minnie ice cream on an embossed sugar cone with Mickey heads. The ice cream is topped with rainbow sprinkles and, of course, a pastel turquoise bow. This is a Minnie bag after all!

Bag dimensions are 7 W x 13 H x 7 D (Note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)

Open the soft serving bag for even more nuggets! Photo courtesy of Loungefly Open the soft serving bag for even more nuggets! Photo courtesy of Loungefly

The inner lining fabric is pink with a rainbow print.

A nice detail for an adorable bag. Photo courtesy of Loungefly A nice detail for an adorable bag. Photo courtesy of Loungefly

But the icing on the cake must be the scented Mickey charm attached to the strap. But that’s not the only trim this bag comes with…

PRIME! Soft Serve Sprinkles Collectible Pins

At just 1.5 inches tall, this cute pin is included with the purchase of the “Jan” dress and Soft Serve bag!

Every sundae needs sprinkles, right? Complete your look with this rainbow sprinkles jar collectible pin. He is the perfect shimmer finish.. and dusted!) with gold detailing and a cute debossed Loungefly/Funko crown logo on the back.

Front and back of cute nugget pin. Photo courtesy of Loungefly Front and back of cute nugget pin. Photo courtesy of Loungefly

He has a pink Mickey-shaped tag that says, Sprinkles, and tiny multicolored nuggets. It’s a subtle nod to the Soft Serve theme. But if you are looking a look that cries ice cream continue scrolling.

It’s not an ice cream party without sprinkles. Photo courtesy of Loungefly It’s not an ice cream party without sprinkles. Photo courtesy of Loungefly

The only way to get this pin is with the Soft Serve dress and bag!

Coming Soon: Stitch Shoppe Ice Bag and More

We’re all screaming for the ice cream bags in this Disney mashup! The Stitch Shoppe Ice Cream Bag and the rest of the Soft Serve collection will be launching soon.

We have a feeling that these parts will go faster than Dole whips and Mickey Bars on a hot Florida day.