Why You Secretly Love Dress Codes





When employees start arguing over appropriate office attire, it can explode into accusations of harassment and bad feelings. Take a post on Reddit where a woman wearing a “skinny strap” top made a man come up to her and tell him to cover up, but he’s barefoot. She replies that she will cover his shoulders if he starts wearing shoes in the office.. “If I have to stare at his hairy toes at work, he can handle the sight of my shoulders,” writes Reddit user Longjumping_Draw_864. Do you agree that when walking around the workplace, everyone should have shoes on their feet? And on a plane? An anonymous Delta flight attendant said The New York Times that she has passengers boarding without shoes. Better to walk without shoes, however, than the author’s experience of finding a woman’s foot next to her ear on a flight to Paris. If this discussion is grossing you out enough, it’s time to admit something: you secretly love dress codes. What is a dress code? A well-written dress code is actually a giveaway. This gives everyone a clear idea of ​​what to expect. Knowing the expectations should put everyone at ease. In the case of bare shoulders and bare toes, that conversation didn’t need to happen. A clearly written dress code that specifies whether employees must cover their shoulders or whether they must wear shoes stops conflict. Dress codes make people feel comfortable – they know what to expect. Think how relieved job applicants are when you tell them the company’s dress code before they show up for an interview. Dress codes aren’t just about shoes and shoulders; they aim to ensure that everyone is on the same page. Dress codes are not inherently sexist. “Dress codes replace all the ways girls feel objectified, sexualized, ignored, treated like second-class citizens by adults in positions of authority,” writes Lyn Mikel Brown on redesign schools. Dress codes can be like that, but they don’t have to be. It may seem that dress codes affect women more than men, but that’s because women make different clothing choices than men. When I worked in an office environment, I never saw a man in a tank top, but many women chose to violate the dress code by wearing them. While working in a warehouse environment, everyone wore shorts in the summer, but the only super short shorts came on a woman. It may seem like women get the end of the stick, but if the dress code is applied equally to everyone, that’s not sexist. If your policy is that everyone should keep their shoulders covered, then everyone does. If your policy is that tank tops are acceptable, don’t complain when an employee wears one. Don’t have a no-skirt policy and only apply it to overweight women. A policy of no underwear showing limits to errant bra straps and drooping jeans that show Fruit of the Looms. Just apply it the same way. Remember the goal is to make everyone feel comfortable as they know how to dress appropriately for the event. The way you dress sends a message. Even the most vocal naysayers of the dress code probably won’t show up to a wedding wearing a wedding dress — unless they are, in fact, the bride. Miss Manners points out: Why do even the most extravagant celebrities dress conservatively when judged? Because their dear lawyers explain that the judge will interpret serious dress as defiance of the law, and jurors would think that someone who defies dress codes might also be able to defy the law. As a business owner, you can choose the dress code that reflects what you want for your business. It can be super casual, or it can be full suits. It can be casual when you’re not meeting clients and professional attire when you do. Its good. But whatever you choose sends a message. The ultimate dress code is, of course, uniforms. Uniforms help people identify employees in public spaces. It can also reduce stress for employees who don’t have to worry about proper business attire: they wear the company polo shirt, and they’re fine. Dress codes make things easier. The easiest time to develop a dress code is before you have employees. You can assume everyone will dress appropriately, but it can be awkward the first time someone shows up in a bathrobe. Specifying this beforehand is a kindness. To you, your customers and your employees.

