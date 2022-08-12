Newlywed Rita Ora Dances Home Alone With Beyonce In Optical Illusion Dress

BRUNO MARCH 2009 – 2011

Before either rose to fame, Rita dated Bruno Mars when she was 18, later saying, “It was love at first sight.”

“We met in 2009. I was 18 and I started at Roc Nation. Bruno was unknown at the time as well.

“He was a struggling songwriter hired to write songs for me. I thought, ‘Wow, he’s just the best guy in the world!’

ROB KARDASHIAN 2012

The singer dated reality TV star Rob for two months from October 2012 before ending their brief romance due to her “busy work schedule” and their incompatible lifestyles.

And she admits she forgot she even dated the sock designer because the fleeting relationship was “very short-lived”.

The end of their brief romance coincided with a series of bitter social media posts from Rob, which indirectly suggested that the singer had cheated on him on several occasions during their relationship.

Rita and Calvin Harris

CALVIN HARRIS 2013 – 2014

Calvin and Rita were linked in the spring of 2013, with the couple dating for about a year.

The DJ and Rita had a romantic and professional relationship, collaborating on Rita’s number one hit, I Will Never Let You Down.

Rita was reportedly rather blushed after learning her relationship was over via Twitter.

The Scottish DJ took to the social networking site to announce the couple’s year-long romance was over, but it’s been claimed the I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker didn’t know his beau was going to post the statement.

RICKY HILL 2014 – 2015

Rita and Tommy Hilfiger’s son, Ricky Hil, confirmed their relationship in August 2014, only to go their separate ways after 14 months of on/off romance.

A$AP ROCKY 2015

Rocky had a fling with Rita in 2015. The rapper then sparked controversy when he included explicit lyrics about his alleged ex on his single Better Things.

ASAP – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – later admitted his comments about Rita were “tasteless”.

TRAVIS BARKER 2015

Rita had a month-long affair with Kourtney Kardashian’s husband in the fall of 2015. Travis is said to have ended the romance because he didn’t want to be in a “serious relationship”.

Rita and Andrew Watt

ANDREW WATT 2016 – 2017

Rita enjoyed a year-long romance with fellow musician Andrew in 2016, before going their separate ways, with the star revealing her single status during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

ANDREW GARFIELD 2018

The singer and Hollywood actor had a steamy four-month fling before Andrew called time for a “more private life”, with Rita returning to Watt for a brief reconciliation after Garfield split.

ROMAIN GAVRAS 2020 – 2021

The French director, who is based in London and has directed music videos for American rappers Kanye West and Jay Z, started dating Rita after her split from Andrew.

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance during their brief relationship on exotic vacations to Ibiza and Corfu.

In October 2020, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Rita was seen wearing a huge rock on her engagement finger.

A source close to Rita told MailOnline of their split: “Rita and Romain tried to make it work but they both agreed it wasn’t meant to be. They stay close but he was everything. simply impossible to maintain a relationship where they barely saw each other.

“And given their busy schedules for 2021, the writing was really on the wall towards the end of last year.”

Rita and Romain went their separate ways weeks after her Covid rule broke the 30th birthday party at a restaurant in Notting Hill on November 21, 2020.

A spokeswoman for Romain, 39, confirmed to MailOnline: “Rita and Romain separated months ago due to difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends.

TAIKA WAITITI 2020 – PRESENT

The couple started dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, and they were said to be moving so fast in their relationship that they started discussing marriage within months, a source saysnew idea.