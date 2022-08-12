Bride dress code change days before wedding sparks fury





A bride’s decision to change her wedding dress code has been criticized online after she sent last-minute emails days before the big day. A confused guest took to the popular Mumsnet forum in a bid to get others’ opinions on the situation. In a message, she explained that she and her partner had already organized their outfits, but that they no longer corresponded to the new dress code. According Attelage.fr, save the dates should be sent 6-12 months before the big day, while wedding invitations should arrive 2-3 months before. Dress codes should be included on invitations, giving guests plenty of time to prepare. This bride, however, ignored etiquette with her dress code alert. The first email, received the day before publication, demanded that “all women must wear a dress to the wedding and all men must wear day suits”. The poster read: “I sorted my outfit months ago – pants, tank top and jacket, and [my partner] has chinos and a jacket. “I thought she lost the plot, but it’s been a few years since I’ve been invited to a wedding, so I wondered if a new ‘norm’ had emerged that I wasn’t aware of. “ A second email sent the next day asked guests to change into casual attire for the evening reception. “It must have been crazy five days before the wedding, when the invitations were sent out in January. If you really wanted to have a dress code, shouldn’t it have been included with the invitation,” the poster wrote. Respondents to the popular posts remained as confused as the guest, describing the emails as “madness”. “If you are a relative of the groom, I would contact him with a fake panic message explaining that you don’t think you can attend now, due to the last minute dress code update,” one user wrote. “If the dress code is followed, I’ll put the wedding aside and enjoy the weekend, wearing exactly what you want.” Another agreed, adding: “Totally madness. I’d be blunt and respond by saying you wouldn’t be able to sort out these outfits given the short notice and if she’d rather you didn’t attend you would Wish you both a happy day.” “The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen,” one user summed up. In an update, the guest confirmed that she will be attending the wedding in her original outfit but has a plan B if her choice of clothing raises objections. She said that if anything goes wrong, she “could manage just fine and have a great day on the town, especially since it’s going to be a beautiful day in terms of the weather.” Newsweek was unable to verify posting details. Has a marriage come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via [email protected]. We can seek advice from experts and your story could be published on Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mumsnet-bride-change-dress-code-days-before-wedding-1733225

