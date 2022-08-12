Fashion
The husband-wife team behind fashion brand TOCCINs Meteoric Rise
Launched in 2019, lifestyle collection brand TOCCIN (pronounced toss-in) has achieved remarkable success in such a short time. Founded by fashion industry veterans, husband and wife team Alex and Michael Toccin have created a brand that exudes an aura of pure, effortless style. Both Florida natives, the ease and comfort we crave in this tropical environment is evident in their designs, making TOCCIN a great go-to brand for us here.
With community spirit at the heart of TOCCIN’s mission and its cool range of must-have staples married to statement pieces, the brand has garnered a cult following that is growing every day. Now available in store at Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton, I chatted with the forward-thinking pair to learn more about their latest venture as they successfully navigate the challenging retail landscape and while balancing the parenthood.
As a Florida native, what are your fondest memories of growing up here?
Our best memories here are spending time with family! Besides growing up in Orlando and Miami, we spent a lot of time with our kids and families all together in Florida. Florida will always be a place that brings back such great family memories that we will cherish forever.
After years of working in the fashion industry, what inspired you to join forces to create your own brand?
Our friends and family have been coming for years for style advice. I worked for various fashion houses after graduating from Parsons. While Michael was working at KAUFMANFRANCO, we decided to bring our combined expertise to a larger platform and started Stylist to a T.
You started with a digital platform helping women talk about fashion and trends in an accessible way. How did this happen and turn into TOCCIN?
Our Instagram The rapid growth that followed truly sparked the creation of TOCCIN.TOCCIN was launched through our daily conversations with the women around and who follow us. We wanted to create a line for the wants and needs of those women looking for affordable, fashion-forward clothing.
Your brand is new, having launched in 2019. What would you primarily attribute to your brand?s growing success, especially during a pandemic and bumpy retail environment?
Our community! We have met the best women throughout the development of the brand and we are very grateful to all those who follow and support us.
ThisIt’s great to work with your spouse, but it can also be tricky. What is the dynamic between you two? And did you learn anything new about each other working together?
We work very well as a team. Since the beginning of TOCCIN, we have learned a lot about each other, especially about the quality of our collaboration. We prioritize family time when we are home with our children and on weekends!
Where do you find your inspiration?
We draw inspiration from everywhere, but for Michael, he really draws inspiration from Alex!
What are the three key things every TOCCIN customer should have?
Knit set, tie front dress, strapless bow mini dress
