Take out the parasol and put on a long dress – it’s cool to stay in the shade

A skin cancer scare meant I was now embracing the pale for good (Picture: Rachel Woollett)

More than once I’ve been described as sleazy, but as this hot summer continues, I’ve pushed it to epic proportions.

That doesn’t mean I’m now judging your every move and calling you on your behavior, it means that this queen of shadows takes her nickname literally and, for the sake of her health, stays at home. shelter from the sun.

And it’s not just for a good pun; a skin the cancer scare meant I was now embracing the pale for good.

A trip to Tesco for a pint of milk now involves a full coat of SPF50 before leaving the house.

And as the temperatures approach 40 degrees, I never part with my wide-brimmed Joan Collins sun hat, my Jackie O sunglasses or my 40 times face sunscreen spray.

While others navigate the summer temperatures in strappy tops, shorts and flip flops, I’m wrapped head to toe in faux Egyptian cotton, like a Jane Austen heroine, twirling my parasol and flapping coquettishly. my lace fan.

Yes, I bring Regency Chic to myself.

The obligatory look at Dr Google inevitably confirmed my worst fears it could be skin cancer (Picture: Rachel Woollett)

A pale-skinned filly, I was never what you might call a sun-worshipper, but in my more naive youth I spent months hitchhiking through the Australian outback and plains of the South Indian, without even a drop of cream, going totally skin commando.

Those carefree days indeed resulted in sun-induced discoloration of my skin, which faded over time and never worried me.

At the height of the lockdown in April 2020, however, I noticed a dark patch on my face that seemed to be spreading at an alarming rate.

The mandatory look at Dr. Google inevitably confirmed my worst fears, it could be skin cancer and I needed to get it checked out quickly.

After a worrying few months of phone-only consultations, sending various medical professionals poorly lit photos taken in my kitchen of my ever-growing dark spot, it was determined that I needed a biopsy and I finally been seen face to face, literally, by a dermatologist in August.

As I lay on a stretcher, an officer armed with a scalpel gleefully slashed my right cheek.



The scar is a constant reminder that I need to take better care of myself when it comes to the suns (Picture: Rachel Woollett)

In shock, I watched him pass the piece of flesh he had just cut from my face right in front of my eyes before casually putting it into a small plastic container. A piece of my face, which I had grown accustomed to over the years, was now in a jar. And I could have skin cancer.

I’ve had better Saturdays.

Luckily my biopsy showed no signs of cancer, but the scar it left is a constant reminder to me to take better care of myself when it comes to the suns.

Getting that sun-tanned look is always in style, and it comes with its own pressure.

TV shows like Love Island perpetuate beauty tropes that not only should we all garter our behinds with cheesy wire bikini bottoms, but that our ubiquitous drawn eyebrows and dazzlingly white teeth must be accompanied by a deep mahogany glow, regardless of our natural skin color.

It’s definitely a change from the entertainment of the past.

I can barely imagine Elizabeth Bennet walking around in a thong. If she had, it certainly wouldn’t have taken her 61 chapters to pocket Mr. Darcy.

In the Regency England of Pride and Prejudice, it was fashionable to stay out of the sun to achieve a lily-white complexion, while sun-kissed faces belonged to workmen.

It’s only been in the last 50 years that the tan, in all its forms, has been considered hot.



I can barely imagine Elizabeth Bennet walking around in a thong (Picture: Rachel Woollett)

I for one am happy to keep it pale and interesting while doing my best Emma Woodhouse and in many warmer cultures they know the value of dressing up for protection from the sun and cool air.

Since deciding to go to Bridgerton, I’ve found some lovely clothes that not only cover my extremities, but still get envious comments from other people with stuffy skin.

And since I started twirling my parasol on my morning commute, I’ve now noticed my fellow travelers tentatively unfurling a lightweight umbrella as they descend onto a sunny station platform.

I hope it’s only a matter of time before my fads catch on; a floor-length dress also hides a multitude of sins that you don’t have to hold in your belly, you can let your leg hair grow to full skin, and you can discreetly pass the wind.

It’s win-win.

As we swelter in the scorching heat of the UK’s highest ever temperatures this summer, it’s becoming clear that we can’t take chances with the sun anymore.

This is not only true for me after my scare, but for everyone.

Climate change is forcing our hand. The world is getting dangerously warmer and it’s up to us to take precautions to protect ourselves.

So, I’m happy to smack on the SPF, embrace my shady side, channel my inner Jane Eyre, and celebrate my whiter shade of paleness.

