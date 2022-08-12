Best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week





Christian VierigGetty Images Scandinavian style has quickly become one of the most sought after aesthetics in the world – from fashion to interiors. Known for their bold looks that can be worn for any occasion, paired with a unique laid-back, laid-back attitude, Scandi women exude confidence and cool like no one else. Copenhagen Fashion Week was brimming with inspiring street style for the Spring/Summer 2023 runways – and there are plenty of lessons that can be applied to your own wardrobe, from timeless clothes to playful color palettes and shoes that make a statement. If you’re looking to add some Scandi style to your life, make sure these Scandinavian brands are on your radar first, then check out our selection of the industry’s best-dressed guests. fashion at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, here. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Balance baggy pants with a clean, cropped cut on top. Then add angular sunglasses for extra impact. 2 Head-to-toe monochrome is a surefire way to look good and can be just as impactful as bright colors. 3 A well-made silky shirt dress will last you forever and is the perfect cooling outfit for hot summer days. Give it a playful touch with a multicolored print and add fabulous accessories. 4 Scandi style is all about the accessories: add extra interest to an already standout dress by pairing it with a bold bag, shoes and sunglasses. 5 The vest is one of those items that seems to come up time and time again. The tailored piece can be worn multiple ways – as part of a three-piece suit, over a crisp white dress or shirt, or simply worn on its own with matching tailored trousers for a chic summer look. Add pops of color through accessories. 6 As one of fashion’s most timeless prints, Le Breton never goes out of style – so a Chanel Breton top is a worthwhile investment. Stripes are very chic worn with slim sunglasses, baggy jeans and a basket bag. seven Dressing tonal in complementary hues, like this chocolate-caramel mix, will always make your outfit more expensive. 8 Think mini skirts are just for teens? Here we see how to make one feel not only grown up but also sophisticated. Pair a brightly colored skirt with a neutral top and accessories; the crop top with puff sleeves can be replaced by a boxy t-shirt for a more relaxed look. 9 One thing we definitely take away from the streets of Copenhagen is experiencing the clash of colors. We’ve seen it on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, with brands like Baum Und Pferdgarten and Ganni going ultra-bright, so why not emulate it in your own wardrobe? The combination of pink and red with lime green makes all shades even more vibrant. ten Year after year, we unearth our favorite white dresses for summer, proving that they are indeed the ultimate seasonal investment. The versatile style can be worn anywhere from the office to your vacation and will stand the test of time. That said, just because it’s a staple doesn’t mean you can’t add a bit of your personal taste to it. Here, we love the puffed sleeves and gathered details. 11 Cargo pants are having a real moment of glory and can also be part of your wardrobe with some clever styling. Dressing them up with stylish strappy sandals, a trendy top and a trendy designer bag adds a chic touch as demonstrated here. 12 Grece Ghanem reminds us that wardrobe staples don’t still should come in neutral tones. This electric blue silk skirt will work just as well as a skirt in black and give your wardrobe a fresh touch. 13 Scarves are the perfect trans-seasonal accessory. During the warmer months, you can give your ensemble a fun twist and wear it as a top, then in the fall, using it as a scarf can completely change your look into an Audrey Hepburn-worthy ensemble. 14 Add some color to your wardrobe with this bright green shirt spotted on the streets of Copenhagen. The loose design from The Frankie Shop means it’s casual enough to wear with jeans and trainers, or can be dressed up with a pair of tall boots. SHOP THE SHIRT 15 We’re fully aware of how difficult it is to dress for the office in the warmer months, so we’ll save this stylish set for inspiration. You can never go wrong with a white shirt, whether it’s breathable cotton or silk. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/street-style/g22684679/the-best-street-style-from-copenhagen-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos