Kylie Jenner’s 25th Anniversary Dress To Nobody’s Surprise Is Sheer Chic In Silver





You don’t wake up one day and become a billionaire. Well, unless of course you’re Kylie Jenner. Two kids, a beauty empire and a name that weighs a thousand stones together, Kylie Jenner looks good at 25. Celebrations are a daily ritual for Kylie Jenner and the rest of her sister clan and her birthday obviously had to top it all. For her birthday parties with her girl gang, Kylie Jenner posed with fireworks in the sky, looking like herself. Her gray off-the-shoulder dress was sheer and beautiful and fit for a birthday girl like her. Kylie Jenner’s hair was styled in a tousled bun and her makeup was top notch as usual. Diamonds are a girl’s and also Kylie Jenner’s best friend and if anyone thought her dress lacked sparkle in any way, her drop earrings more than made up for that. Twenty-five and twenty well, okay! Also Read: Kylie Jenner Is the Lady in Red as She Continues to Rock Her Maternity Style Streak Kylie Jenner from her Instagram post Kylie Jenner was counting down to her birthday all week long and her silver looks were enough to create suspense on the big day. A retro silver top with a hoodie and a cowl neckline was perfect for dinner Kylie-style and her edgy jeans were just an added style bonus. Kylie Jenner from her Instagram post The money streak is bound to continue as you become the world’s youngest billionaire. A holographic silver swimsuit certainly helps, we won’t deny that. Also Read: Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump in Stunning White Halter Dress Kylie Jenner from her Instagram post Kylie Jenner sparkles with the light of a thousand stars and if this is her at the start of her silver jubilee, we can’t wait to see what’s to come. Read also : Only Kylie Jenner can give a basic casual outfit its boldly chic edge

