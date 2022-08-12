Ganni Copenhagen Spring 2023 Collection





The Gannis Joy Ride collection, displayed outside on a pier covered in pastel chalk drawings just before sunset, was a love letter to Copenhagen. The idea is the result of a collective reflection. The design team at the moment is very international, and they’ve known when Copenhagen is the best, and that’s for sure summer, Ditte Reffstrup explained in a preview. We really wanted to celebrate that feeling you have when you walk around the city, you feel so free. Copenhagen really is a wonderful capital and Ganni offers people a way to tap into a certain brand of Scandi style, colourful, playful and cool. Reffstrup has a knack for translating insider trends for a wider audience. Seeing that many models were showing up to the office wearing vintage cowboy boots, the team developed their own versions of boots and shoes for spring. Kicking off the show was BMX champion Malene Kejlstrup Srensen who pedaled the pier and performed a few laps. What followed was a rich collection of collaborations, featuring Barbour x Ganni jackets. Reffstrup bowed out in a Levis x Ganni skirt with a double buttonhole, one functional, the other just for show. And that BMX energy was best captured by a color-block nylon jacket and matching pants that were part of the 66 North x Ganni partnership. It’s not just people, but brands that obviously want to tap into the Copenhagen scene. Since Reffstrup doesn’t have a driver’s license, she rides her bike out of necessity, out of custom, and sometimes also to escape or meditate. Sometimes when she takes a ride, the designer feels her heart beating; this idea was first translated into the heart monitor scribbling, which was later transformed into hemming through the use of curved and custom closures. If this collection received an ECG, the lines would be spiked and widely extended; there was more variety than cohesion. The show experience, however, was off the charts. For the finale, models came out riding or pedaling bikes, mimicking how the looks would be seen in the wild. Only a heartless person wouldn’t want to follow his lead and happily ride off into the sunset.

