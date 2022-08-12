18 best orange dresses 2022: from M&S to ASOS, H&M, Zara and more











The best orange dresses 2022. Orange is one of the hottest colors of the year – and the vibrant hue is much more versatile than you might think, earning it a place in your wardrobe all year round. ‘year. From M&S to H&M, ASOS and more, check out our pick of the best orange dresses to elevate your wardrobe



One of the hottest colors of 2022 so far, orange is definitely having a moment. Not only is it a welcome splash of color for our summer wardrobe, but the vibrant hue transitions seamlessly from summer to fall – so it’s more of a staple than you might think.

From elegant burnt orange midi dresses to sparkly minis, we’ve searched high and low to find the best orange dresses to buy now that will upgrade your wardrobe.

The best orange dresses

Silk Blend Tiered Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

If you’re looking for the perfect summer day dress, look no further. This pastel orange silk-blend ruffled dress is so light and airy.

& Other Stories midi cami dress, £120, ASOS

We love this sleek camisole dress as a chic day-to-night piece.

Cowl neck satin midi dress, was £79, now £27, Coast

Coast is a staple when it comes to evening wear – and this burnt orange satin cowl neck midi will look stunning with a pair of white heels.

Satin wrap dress, £19.99, H&M

If you’re looking for a shorter orange dress, this mini wrap from H&M is so stylish.

Little Mistress bardot midi dress, £75, john lewis

The feminine silhouette of this Bardot dress is so elegant, and it can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Ruched front midi dress, £63.20, Warehouse

Wow! This elegant midi dress with a ruched front and a thigh-high slit is so flattering.

ALC Rhodes ruched midi dress, £505, Net to wear

For outings and picnics in the park, this ALC dress is just perfect.

High neck pleated belted dress, £38, ASOS

The belt on this high neck dress cinches at the waist for the most flattering look.

Ruched dress, £22.99, Zara

If you love this Zara bodycon dress, you’ll have to hurry because it’s selling out fast.

Twilight dress, £285, Reformation

Reformation has a great selection of gorgeous orange dresses on their site, but this fitted floral print midi is our favourite.

Oversized cotton dress, £9.99, Mango

For a comfortable and relaxed fit, this burnt orange oversized dress is perfect.

AllSaints Alexia Dorada Floral Print Dress, was £179, now £125, john lewis

This dark orange AllSaints summer dress is currently on sale – and look at that print!

Linen look wrap midi dress, £55.20, Oasis

We love the cutouts of this linen look dress.

Clemmie dress, £129, Never fully dressed

Dress up vintage style with heels or down with a pair of sandals for the prettiest day-to-night summer basic. The airy material also makes it a great holiday dress.

Ted Baker Woven Mini Dress, £165, Selfridges

We’re obsessed with this cute Ted Baker puff sleeve dress!

Polka Dot Milkmaid Midi Dress, was £60, £18, I saw it first

Slip on this milkmaid midi dress with sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly glamorous ensemble.

Feather mini dress, was £249, now £125, Karen Millen

If you want to turn heads for all the right reasons, this orange feather mini dress is for you!

Cut out midi dress, was £120, now £65, & other stories

This cut out midi dress is so beautiful and will transition perfectly from summer to fall.

