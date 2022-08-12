Fashion
18 best orange dresses 2022: from M&S to ASOS, H&M, Zara and more
Sophie Bates
The best orange dresses 2022. Orange is one of the hottest colors of the year – and the vibrant hue is much more versatile than you might think, earning it a place in your wardrobe all year round. ‘year. From M&S to H&M, ASOS and more, check out our pick of the best orange dresses to elevate your wardrobe
One of the hottest colors of 2022 so far, orange is definitely having a moment. Not only is it a welcome splash of color for our summer wardrobe, but the vibrant hue transitions seamlessly from summer to fall – so it’s more of a staple than you might think.
From elegant burnt orange midi dresses to sparkly minis, we’ve searched high and low to find the best orange dresses to buy now that will upgrade your wardrobe.
The best orange dresses
Silk Blend Tiered Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer
BUY NOW
If you’re looking for the perfect summer day dress, look no further. This pastel orange silk-blend ruffled dress is so light and airy.
& Other Stories midi cami dress, £120, ASOS
BUY NOW
We love this sleek camisole dress as a chic day-to-night piece.
Cowl neck satin midi dress, was £79, now £27, Coast
BUY NOW
Coast is a staple when it comes to evening wear – and this burnt orange satin cowl neck midi will look stunning with a pair of white heels.
Satin wrap dress, £19.99, H&M
BUY NOW
If you’re looking for a shorter orange dress, this mini wrap from H&M is so stylish.
Little Mistress bardot midi dress, £75, john lewis
BUY NOW
The feminine silhouette of this Bardot dress is so elegant, and it can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
Ruched front midi dress, £63.20, Warehouse
BUY NOW
Wow! This elegant midi dress with a ruched front and a thigh-high slit is so flattering.
ALC Rhodes ruched midi dress, £505, Net to wear
BUY NOW
For outings and picnics in the park, this ALC dress is just perfect.
High neck pleated belted dress, £38, ASOS
BUY NOW
The belt on this high neck dress cinches at the waist for the most flattering look.
Ruched dress, £22.99, Zara
BUY NOW
If you love this Zara bodycon dress, you’ll have to hurry because it’s selling out fast.
Twilight dress, £285, Reformation
BUY NOW
Reformation has a great selection of gorgeous orange dresses on their site, but this fitted floral print midi is our favourite.
Oversized cotton dress, £9.99, Mango
BUY NOW
For a comfortable and relaxed fit, this burnt orange oversized dress is perfect.
AllSaints Alexia Dorada Floral Print Dress, was £179, now £125, john lewis
BUY NOW
This dark orange AllSaints summer dress is currently on sale – and look at that print!
Linen look wrap midi dress, £55.20, Oasis
BUY NOW
We love the cutouts of this linen look dress.
Clemmie dress, £129, Never fully dressed
BUY NOW
Dress up vintage style with heels or down with a pair of sandals for the prettiest day-to-night summer basic. The airy material also makes it a great holiday dress.
Ted Baker Woven Mini Dress, £165, Selfridges
BUY NOW
We’re obsessed with this cute Ted Baker puff sleeve dress!
Polka Dot Milkmaid Midi Dress, was £60, £18, I saw it first
BUY NOW
Slip on this milkmaid midi dress with sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly glamorous ensemble.
Feather mini dress, was £249, now £125, Karen Millen
BUY NOW
If you want to turn heads for all the right reasons, this orange feather mini dress is for you!
Cut out midi dress, was £120, now £65, & other stories
BUY NOW
This cut out midi dress is so beautiful and will transition perfectly from summer to fall.
