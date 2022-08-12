Fashion’s favorite feline attends CPHFW





Soulland, the Scandinavian label founded by Silas Adler and Jacob Kampp Berliner, has recruited fashion’s favorite feline for its spring-summer 2023 collection. Making its debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Hello Kitty, the adorable anthropomorphic cat created by Sanrio, made an appearance in Soulland’s whimsical new offerings. Sporty pieces including pink crop tops and matching pants were printed with the stylish creature, complete with his signature red bow. Fusing business and pleasure, a corduroy suit was embroidered with lots of Hello Kitties, accompanied by bright red hearts (casual Friday, anyone?). The collab isn’t the first time Hello Kitty has lived out her high fashion fantasy. Last December, Blumarine teamed up with SSENSE to offer a capsule collection featuring the character. Rhinestone Hello Kitty necklaces and a sequined Hello Kitty butterfly top epitomized early 2000s fashion, fittingly fitting for a brand that has taken Y2K styling to extremes in recent seasons. And don’t forget Balenciaga’s $2,590 Hello Kitty purse, first unveiled at the house’s Spring ’20 show. Kitty even served as a Nike muse, inspiring Hiroshi Fujiwara and Steven Smith’s cat-covered Air Prestos, first released in 2004. In May, Nike re-released the kicks alongside a capsule of matching apparel. It’s clear fashion has a thing for the ever-popular feline, which apparently may not be a cat at all. In 2014, Sanrio issued a correction in response to a Los Angeles Timesarticledescribing Hello Kitty as the whiskered animal: “Hello Kitty is not a cat,” the statement began. “She’s a cartoon character. She’s a little girl. She’s a friend. But she’s not a cat. She’s never shown on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature.” What?! Until Sanrio contacts me personally, I refuse to believe Hello Kitty is a human girl. After all, “fashion’s favorite feline” comes off the tongue much better than “fashion’s favorite feline, which is actually a girl in a drag cat.”

