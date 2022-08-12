Princess Diana’s wedding dress: everything you need to know

Princess Diana’s wedding dress from 1981 is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was just 20 and quickly became one of the most high-profile personalities in the world. Ahead of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media alike were wildly curious as to what Diana would be wearing down the aisle.





Designers Elizabeth and David Emanuel were commissioned to create the royal wedding dress and took several precautions to keep the dress a secret ahead of the nuptials. According Royal style in the making exhibit curator Matthew Storey, the team trashed scraps of fabric that weren’t used on the actual dress in case members of the press were looking for clues. When July 29, 1981 finally arrived, Princess Diana arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral wearing a voluminous ivory ball gown with a sparkling veil and a record-breaking 25-foot train.





Central Press/Hulton/Getty Archives





In 2018, Elizabeth Emanuel, who now runs her own fashion line, told PEOPLE, “[Diana] was just lovely, really easy going. We never had any special instructions on how to make the wedding dress. It added a little to the fun of it all, made it kind of an adventure.”





From dress to accessories to a secret second look, here’s a complete guide to Princess Diana’s wedding dress.







Princess Diana’s wedding dress

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty





Designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, Diana’s gown was truly princess fit and epitomized many early 1980s bridal trends. The silk taffeta gown was specially woven and dyed ivory and featured a ruffled collar, puffy sleeves, a voluminous skirt and, perhaps most notable, a dramatic 25-foot train and 153-yard tulle veil.





The grand train broke records as the longest in royal wedding history. The length was suggested by David in response to the then prevailing length of 20 feet. “Halfway through, we realised, ‘We’re not going to finish this’,” he recalled. AND! new. “Behind the scenes, we’re thinking, ‘Maybe we’ve bitten too much… continue to sew!’ ”





However, the train was so long that it had to be “folded like a bedsheet” to fit inside the carriage that carried the bride to St. Paul’s Cathedral, causing creases.





Ron Bull/Toronto Star





It was also quite cumbersome to carry: Prince Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks, who was responsible for guiding him down the aisle with the Queen’s niece Sarah Armstrong-Jones, reminded Harper’s Bazaar that when Diana entered the cathedral, she told the girls, “Do your best.”





“We knew what that meant: if we pulled too hard, straightening the fabric, her tiara and veil would slip off,” Hicks said. “But if we didn’t pull enough, the effect of the train would be lost.”





The girls even practiced with a long duster that they attached to Diana’s waist. “She held on patiently as we were shown how to fold and unfold the fabric so it glided effortlessly behind her,” Hicks wrote.





As well as including Queen Mary’s antique lace as Princess Diana’s ‘something old’, the wedding dress also included a blue bow inside the bodice as the bride’s ‘something blue’ . Diana also put a hidden lucky charm on her dress: an 18-karat gold horseshoe jewel studded with white diamonds.







Princess Diana’s wedding accessories

Princess Diana/Getty Archive





Princess Diana wore the Spencer Tiara on her wedding day, an heirloom from the Spencer family. The garland-style crown features diamonds in the shape of tulips and stars interspersed with continuous scrollwork and was originally given to Diana’s grandmother, Lady Cynthia Hamilton, on her wedding day in 1919.





Along with the tiara and her sapphire engagement ring from Prince Charles, Diana also wore a pair of diamond earrings with a pear-shaped diamond in the center and 50 smaller ones surrounding it that belonged to her mother, Frances Shand Kydd, according to Express.





Keystone/Hulton/Getty Archives





Her custom tulle veil was hand sewn by Peggy Umpleby of S. Lock Embroidery (now Hand & Lock). Umpleby was commissioned to create a special visual effect on Diana’s veil using 10,000 micro beads. “I asked that the tiny pearl sequins look like they were strewn across the tulle. As the sequins were almost transparent, only the sparkles of light would be visible, creating a pixie dust effect,” Elizabeth said. Emmanuel. Vogue UK in 2021. “We used the same sequins on the dress itself, so it also shimmers when Diana walks down the aisle.”





Umpleby worked on the tulle piece from her own home. “In truth, she sat at her kitchen table embroidering for a good two weeks,” said Hand & Lock fashion historian Robert McCaffrey. “The veil was finished, sent to the Emanuels and she returned to work, only to have her colleagues notice how pale she looked despite her two-week ‘holiday’. ”





Diana’s wedding shoes, adorned with a heart-shaped design and covered in 542 sequins and 132 pearls, were created by shoemaker Clive Shilton. “Her main concern was that she wouldn’t look taller than Prince Charles, and because she was very tall 5’10 the shoes should have a low heel,” Shilton told the Daily Mail. The letters “C” and “D” with a heart placed between them were also painted just below the heel.





Anwar Hussein/Getty





Finally, the bride carried a cascading bouquet of gardenias, stephanotis, odontoglossum orchid, lily of the valley, Earl Mountbatten roses, freesia, speedwell, ivy, myrtle and tradescantia down the aisle.







The secrets of Princess Diana’s wedding dress

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty





Diana lost so much weight before her wedding that five different bodices should have been made for her dress. “Most brides lose weight,” Elizabeth told PEOPLE. “So we weren’t so worried when she did. She ended up with a waistline of 23 inches from 26 to 27 inches.”





According to Diana herself, who talked about her rapid weight loss in Andrew Morton’s book Diana: her true story in her own words, he came on the heels of a comment about his figure by the groom. “The bulimia started the week after our engagement (and it took us almost a decade to get over it),” she explained. “My husband [Prince Charles] put his hand on my waist and said, ‘Oh, a little chubby here, isn’t it?’ and it sparked something in me.” Additionally, Diana said she was struggling with feelings about her husband’s ex, Camila Parker Bowles. “And the Camilla thing,” he said. -she adds.





On the day of the wedding, Princess Diana also spilled perfume on her dress while applying her favorite perfume, a few flowers from classic Parisian perfume house Houbigant, creating a stain. Her bridal makeup artist, Barbara Daly, told PEOPLE in 2018 that she had Diana hold this spot on her dress as she walked, making it look like she was just holding her skirt so she wouldn’t trip over it. .







Princess Diana’s alternative wedding dress

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty





Emanuel shared that the team built another wedding dress for Princess Diana in case the dress design was leaked before the wedding. “At the time, we wanted to make sure the dress was a surprise,” the designer told PEOPLE. “If the secret of the real dress had been revealed, it is possible that Diana wore this one.”





The alternative dress, which was first revealed in 2011, was also an ivory silk taffeta dress with the same ruffles around the neck as the original but without the signature lace. Luckily the dress was never needed and it was never finished either.





“We didn’t try it on Diana. We never even discussed it,” Emanuel said. “We wanted to make sure we had something there; it was for our own peace of mind, really.”