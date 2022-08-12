A bully gets boxed, men put on tights and mermaids wiggle the week in art | Art and design





Exhibition of the week Crop Picton

A skeptical new look at the National Museum Cardiffs portrait of Thomas Picton, hero of Waterloo and tyrant of Trinidad.

National Museum Cardiff until September 3. Also showing Shaping Masculinities: The Art of Men’s Fashion

Renaissance men in tights and Regency dandies rub shoulders with today’s men’s clothing.

V&A, London, until November 6. Our time on Earth

This exhibit on the climate emergency could hardly be more urgent.

Barbican, London, until August 29. Stitch back in time the lost art of relief embroidery at the Holburne Museum in Bath. Photography: Pete Stone/Holburne/Peter J Stone Wonderful Creators, Wonderful Worlds

The magical 3D embroidery of 17th century women is full of mermaids and other myths.

Holburne Museum, Bath, until 9/11. To take a picture

Elementary school student art inspired by the painting of Orazio Gentileschis The discovery of Moses.

National Gallery, London, until September 11. Picture of the week Photography: Carrie Mae Weems/The Museum of Modern Art, New York Carrie Mae Weemss 1990 image Untitled (Woman and daughter with makeup) is one of a wide range of photographs of women donated to the Museum of Modern Art in New York by collector Helen Kornblum. All the images are organized around this question: what is a feminist image? writes Kornblum. This photo is one of 20 in the Weemss kitchen table series. The tender scene exemplifies one of the ways gender is learned and interpreted, while celebrating the private subjectivity, beauty and inner life of black women. See the image gallery of Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, on view through October 10, here. What we learned A revamped London street is like Tin Pan Alley rebuilt by alien archaeologists The Greek island of Hydra, which has attracted creatives from Jeff Koons to Leonard Cohen, still casts a spell Three artists who sued Tate have spoken out Historic Victorian fireplace needs to be shortened for safety fears Author and illustrator of The Snowman and Fungus the Bogeyman Raymond Briggs has died aged 88 London museum to return 72 Beninese treasures to Nigeria Guardian readers have revealed their favorite European street art Deviant works by artists like Picasso and Warhol are back on display in Tehran A mural painted by a Jewish refugee in a Catholic church has been saved from destruction Little Nicolas and New York illustrator Jean-Jacques Semp has died masterpiece of the week Photography: Album/Alamy William Feilding, 1st Earl of Denbigh, by Anthony van Dyck, c 1633-34

This is a very old painting of British colonialism in India. It was not painted there but in Britain after this prominent courtier of Charles I returned from a visit to some of the early bases of the East India Company, founded in 1600 to rival Spain , Portugal and Holland in the world spice trade. Anticipating later East India Company habits, Feilding wore Indian clothing. But there is no doubt that the power relationship between Britain and India, so early in their shared history, is hinted at here: Van Dyck categorically posits Feildings’ Indian servant as a deferential inferior. If you’re starting to dislike the 1st Earl of Denbigh, never fear, he was to die later, like so many Van Dycks role models, in the English Civil War.

