



Fri, August 12, 2022 12:45 p.m. September 2-4 “The Red Dress Exhibit: If Only These Dresses Could Tell Their Story” is a limited-time exhibit running Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 in Artpark’s Lower Park (South Fourth Street entrance). Free entry. “The Red Dress Exhibit” is an immersive experience featuring 13 empty red dresses hanging from trees, telling the untold stories of 13 murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and 2 Spirit (MMIWG2S) of 13 Indigenous peoples in the regions of the western New York and Niagara. Organizers said, “Each red dress will be as unique and beautiful as the MMIWG2S it represents, and the ribbons, beading, appliqués and paint on the dresses will be the guardians of their story.” Artpark Indigenous Art Producer Michele-Elise Burnett created the exhibit. She said: “As each member of an affected family and community participates in the creation of these beautiful memorial dresses, healing occurs. Every thread and every fiber of the ribbons woven into the robe contains the untold story of the spirit the robe represents, essentially giving the spirit a voice – a voice that has been wrongfully and horribly taken from them. This three-day exhibit features unique daily activities and includes a downloadable audio documentary tour, narrative signage, the Elder Healing Circle, MMIWG2S workshops, storytelling and teachings. The exhibition will open on September 2 with an intimate acoustic concert entitled “The Circle at Artpark”. Featured are Native and Allied musicians Linda McKenzie, lead guitarist, singer, Native American Music Award nominee and award-winning songwriter; Kendall (Kenny) Lee Lewis, songwriter, producer and writer for The Steve Miller Band since 1981; Tonemah, a Kiowa, Comanche and Tuscarora and award-winning producer and artist; and rising young singer-songwriter Annishenabe Joe Shawana. The concert will focus on sharing the story behind the song and each musician’s MMIWG2S story. McKenzie said, “Many people are still unaware that Indigenous women are the targets of senseless and random violence and murder, so the song ‘Missing’ was written not only to raise awareness of these heinous crimes, but also to become the voice of the voiceless…a cry from the grave of the departed and a cry from loved ones left behind. “Missing”, a song created by McKenzie, Lewis and Gen Huitt, an elder of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes, will be performed on opening night to honor and call attention to the Indigenous peoples who have been affected by the MMIWG2S. “Missing” has been nominated for a 2022 Native American Music Award. Artpark said, “’The Red Dress Exhibit aims to raise awareness of the ongoing epidemic of horrific systemic racial crimes targeting Indigenous women and girls who are murdered 10 times the national average; remember the lost lives of the victims; learn; giving a voice to aboriginal women; inspire a new cross-cultural generation based on inclusivity, compassion, love; and to collectively offer MMIWG2S our love, gratitude (and) to create a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment for Indigenous peoples. Artpark said it is continuing its commitment to Indigenous arts programming and outreach with “a full season of Indigenous programming designed for and by our local Indigenous community. Our programming, designed and curated by Michele-Elise Burnett (Métis Nation Citizen/Algonquin, Bear Clan and Artpark Indigenous Arts Producer) serves residents of the Indigenous community of Lewiston, Youngstown and beyond, as well as non-Indigenous people who are interested in learning more about culture and traditions. Click here for a list of programs scheduled for 2022. The Artpark 2022 season is supported by: M&T Bank; Cullen Foundation; Labatt blue light; light bud; Southern Tier Brewing; Try-it Distribution; National Endowment for the Arts; New York Parks and Trails; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo; New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; New York Stage Council on the Arts; FACE Foundation; Mid-Atlantic Arts; Sonwill; and Northtown auto companies. Visit artpark.net for a current calendar of events.

