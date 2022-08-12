Good Shepherds Clothes Closet a longtime local resource for free clothes





RENO, Nev. (KOLO) — After a quarter century of donating clothes to anyone in need, people are still discovering Good Shepherds Clothes Closet in Sparks. They walk in here thinking it’s a thrift store, said Joyce Macway, a 13-year-old nonprofit volunteer. They are surprised to learn that we have been donating clothing for 25 years. The Closet – located at 540 Greenbrae Drive – welcomes everyone to a free shopping day once every 30 days. You just need to provide ID. We don’t discriminate, said Dave McLaughlin, executive director of Good Shepherds. Anyone can drop by and get the clothes they need from us. Selection varies by age, gender and size. Each customer gives a list of what they are able to grab during their visit, usually worth around $100 in thrift store prices. We receive a lot of women’s clothing. The women’s roster has a lot of options there, McLaughlin said. Men’s clothes… We wear clothes until they fall on us. The storefront is open Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donation days are Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment. The Closet has also long subcontracted clothing to various organizations, pantries, shelters, schools, fire victims and more. Not only are we the clothes closet for the people who walk through our doors, we are also the clothes closet for the community, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin says the Good Shepherds clothes closet is powered by volunteers, but the nonprofit also needs a boost from donors to meet the surge in demand. They are currently running a 600 to 20 campaign, seeking to match generous donors with the 600 people who walk through the doors each month. Things just get more expensive. The need for organizations like Good Shepherds Clothes Closet continues to grow, McLaughlin said. 600 people at $20 a month will drive our organization forward and get us where we need to be. Their goal: another 25 years of constant giving and fraternity. We offer people hope and dignity, McLaughlin said. Were in the business of people not clothes, but clothes are the way we use. You can find out more about Good Shepherds Clothes Closet at gsccreno.org. Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/12/good-shepherds-clothes-closet-longtime-local-resource-free-clothing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos