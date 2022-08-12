Fashion
Smart choices for evening wear
Men’s pants: dress pants for men are essential in your wardrobe. Whether you are a student, going to the office, attending a family function or for casual evenings, the pants can be worn everywhere. However, you should always refer to the men’s pants size chart when purchasing to get the perfect fit. Also, pairing these pants with the right color of the shirt is very important to look chic and stylish.
Dress pants are no longer limited to black and white color. There are many color options and you should always consider two things when selecting pants: the right fit and the right fabric. You can check out our suggestions while choosing classic pants or slim pants. You can buy according to your comfort and body shape to enhance your look.
Peter England Mens Utility Work Trousers
These fashionable slim pants from Peter England give you a smart formal look. These pants can be worn even for a casual outfit. You can pair it with plain printed shirts in any color. If you are looking for both style and comfort, you can consider these pants. The pants can be machine washed. The price of these pants may vary depending on the size. Price of Peter England pants: Rs 849.
Van Heusen Mens Slim Fit Dress Pants
Van Heusen pants bring class, elegance and status to your look. These pants are made with a blend of 84% terylene and 16% rayon. If you are looking for comfort and elegance, you can opt for these pants. Wearing it with a navy colored shirt can add sophistication to your look. The right shirt color choice can make you look fashionable even in the office. The price of these pants may vary depending on the size. Van Heusen pants price: Rs 1,586.
For someone who wants to go for a look that is both elegant and formal, the Arrow Slim Fit Pants for Men may be your choice. These slim checked trousers can be paired with a plain white shirt. These versatile pants can be machine washed. Wearing it will give you great comfort and style. They are designed featuring a mid-rise waist, flat front and smart flexible waistband. The price of these pants may vary depending on the size. Arrow pants price: Rs 1,219.
Marks & Spencer Men’s Casual Formal Trousers
Marks & Spencer Mens Casual Dress Pants are the perfect choice for formal or casual smart pants. These black pants for men can be paired with shirts or a t-shirt. Made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex, these pants will keep you relaxed and comfortable. These classic fit pants can be machine washed and are perfect for day and night. There are also color options that you can select according to your taste. Price of Marks & Spencer pants: Rs 1,599.
Blackberrys Solid Gray Polyester Pants
These black pants from Blackberrys are made from polyester and are perfect foreveryday office clothes. Pair it with any solid color shirt for a smart and formal look. Besides black, there are many color options in these pants. These pants can also be worn for a casual evening. The price of these pants may vary depending on the size. Blackberry Pants Price – Rs 1,995.
Good and comfortable formal pants will make you attractive and professional. Picking out pants for men judiciously according to your preferences and your morphology.
Disclaimer: Jagran journalists were not involved in the production of this article. Prices mentioned here are subject to change from Amazon.
