Issey Miyake, fashion designer, 1938-2022

In 2014, the late architect Zaha Hadid explained her love for Issey Miyakes clothes to the Financial Times, saying that when they’re on display in the store it’s one thing, but once you wear them they become something else. . They are animated.

Steve Jobs was another famous fan who appreciated the marriage of form and function in Miyakes designs. The Apple founder first discovered the designer when he saw the uniforms he had created for Sony employees. Jobs’ staff rejected his idea of ​​commissioning Miyake to design vests for them, but the designer created the black turtleneck that became the entrepreneurs’ signature look. Jobs told his biographer: I had Issey make me a few of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me a hundred.

Miyake, who died on August 5 at the age of 84, started his label more than 50 years ago. He still has a loyal following, thanks to his clothes’ ability to make a statement while being easy to wear.

Worn by other well-known personalities from Grace Jones in the 1980s to Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian, Miyake is best known for his sculptural pleated garments. He merged the worlds of art and fashion, as well as Eastern and Western cultures, and the traditional with technical innovation. For his work, he received the Order of Culture in Japan in 2010 and the French Legion of Honor in 2016.

Miyakes’ fascination with pleats began in the 1980s, leading to the launch of his Pleats Please line which he launched in 1993 Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Born in 1938, Miyake was seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on his hometown of Hiroshima. He was generally reluctant to talk about the nuclear attack, so as not to be labeled as the designer who survived it. But in 2009, he recalled the event in a New York Times opinion piece, deciding it was his responsibility to discuss it. He wrote: when I close my eyes I still see things no one should ever experience: a bright red light, the black cloud shortly after, people running in all directions desperately trying to escape. Within three years of the explosion, her mother died from radiation exposure.

He added that he had tried, but failed, to put the past behind him, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and which bring beauty and joy. I got into the field of clothing design, in part because it’s a creative format that’s modern and upbeat.

Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo and moved to Paris two years after graduating in 1963, where he worked as an assistant to Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. He witnessed the student riots of May 1968, which inspired him to design clothes for the many rather than the few. After a period in New York, he founded the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo in 1970 and, within a few years, explored technical fabrics. He began to show his collections in Paris in 1973.

Miyakes’ signature pleats began to take shape in the late 1980s when he experimented with a technique of pleating clothes after they were cut, using a heat press to shrink them at the waist, desired shape and texture. Finished garments can be washed and air dried without losing their shape.

He used the method to make clothes for a Frankfurt Ballet production to give dancers freedom of movement, then used it for the Pleats Please Issey Miyake line, which he launched in 1993. Another innovation, in 1998 , is A-POC, or A Piece of Cloth, a new technique by which a single yarn fed into an industrial knitting machine could create tubular garments through computer programming, these garments could then be cut into custom looks.

Denis Bruna, chief curator of the fashion and textiles department of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, which houses 154 Miyake pieces, considers him the designer who introduced Japanese vision and techniques into Western fashion. He innovates with materials and shapes, while using traditional techniques, in particular the flat cut commonly used in Japan where the garment only takes shape on the body. With Kenz Takada, he showed that it was possible to make a career in France.

Miyakes clothing was known for its ability to make a statement while being easy to wear Roy Garner/ShutterstockShutterstock

Fabien Baron, a renowned artistic director who worked with Miyake on the bottle of his best-selling perfume L Eau de Issey Miyake, said of his friend, For someone in fashion, he was so humble…I learned long after working together that he witnessed the Hiroshima bombing, and I think he felt that life was a gift and tried to give as much as he could with his designs and attitudes. Her clothes gave a form of freedom, you could put them on and just be.