25 Best Women’s Suit Vests to Shop and Sport This Fall





This fall, let’s name the suit waistcoat as the essential of the wardrobe; no sleeves? No problem! Once a classic men’s garment, the best women’s suit vests are reimagined in chic, flattering silhouettes that add a depth of formality to any outfit. With our post-summer return to the office on the horizon, making room for a versatile rotation of separate pieces, like the cardigan, is a surefire way to dress up in the morning. With far less commitment than a full three-piece suit, pairing a suit waistcoat and matching pants means business. On the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week this season, stylish onlookers also couldn’t get enough of the suit waistcoat. We’ve seen relaxed single-breasted silhouettes and soft-hued vests like a mauve rose option from The Frankie Shop and a taupe linen vest from Piece Co. The sleeveless top offers all the functionality of a tank top with all the polish of a fall wardrobe staple. With warm temperatures continuing into September, it’s very likely that we’ll also see more and more suit vests on the streets this upcoming NYFW. Fortunately, this is an easy trend to test given the number of options available. Opt for the fitted 3.1 Phillip Lims wool waistcoat paired with matching khaki pants for an effortless back-to-work outfit. Take inspiration from Copenhagen Fashion Week and add finishing touches like a platform sandal or a colorful tote bag. Oversized silhouettes from The Row, Veronica Beard and Max Mara are a more modern take on the classic cropped style. Double down on denim this fall and pair a 1970s Chlo denim vest with a timeless, non-competitive outfit combination to consider. A staple of borrowed-from-the-boys tailoring, the suit jacket is casual workwear that will do business this fall. Here, 25 best suit vests for women to buy and sport right now.

