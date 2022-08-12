Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Turns Heads In Thigh-High Slit Dress At ‘Never Have I Ever’ Premiere





Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a vision on the purple carpet premiere for Netflix I have never. The cast, alongside Ramakrishnan and the series creator Mindy Kalingwas released at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the debut of Season 3, which is streaming now. Ramakrishnan, known for the lead role of Devi Vishwakumar in the comedy series, donned a stunning black Bach Mai dress with a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit. She flipped her hair up while dropping two locks to frame her face. She completed the look with strappy black heeled sandals and silver jewelry. Kaling had a real fashion moment in a puff sleeve dress from the Bibhu Mohapatra Resort 2023 collection. The pink hues complement the backdrop perfectly. She also wore her hair in a bun with gold strappy sandals. Kaling and Ramakrishnan posed together for some pictures. The event also included appearances from other actors including Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, John McEnroe, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Anirudh Pisharody, Megan Suri, Benjamin Norris and Adam Shapiro. (scroll down to continue reading) The series focuses on a first-generation Indian-American teenager navigating the complexities of high school. There will be two more seasons after the third, with Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher previously confirming that they have “been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about.” “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thank you to all of our fans for your support, especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!” they added . It was previously announced that by Reese Witherspoon son, Deacon Philip, would make his television debut in the series as Parker, a teenager from a prestigious private school who crosses paths with Devi. You can watch all 10 episodes of I have never Season 3 now on Netflix! More entertainment:

