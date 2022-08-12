



Bon Voyage Vintage

Pioneer Square A multi-vendor setup prevents Bon Voyage from sticking to one style. Pretty floral dresses mingle with faded t-shirts. But from the heavily stickered dressing room to the rack of handmade items from local designers like Janelle Abbott and Anti-Couture, the more grungy aspects of Seattle fashion feel alive and well in Pioneer Square. Doll Parts Collective

West of Seattle Doll parts duo Alyssa Kaliszewski and Becky Bacsik are proud to offer a fun selection of clothes that cater to a variety of gender expressions and sizes that are often lacking on vintage shelves (or, let’s be honest, shelves in general. ). Bacsik also reworks vintage pieces and materials into designer-inspired creations for quirky, cute, and truly unique looks. Still Vintage Madison Valley With its airy interior and neat displays, this new Madison Valley gem could easily be mistaken for a contemporary clothing boutique. Closer inspection reveals distinctive finds that range from beloved labels of yesteryear to eclectic pieces rescued from obscurity. Fremont Vintage Mall

Fremont You could spend hours in this downtown Fremont basement and never get any wiser. Dozens of loosely organized vendors in their own mini-shops bring something for everyone, like retro Seahawks t-shirts, mid-century barware and even cheeky earrings made by locals. Indian summer

American parliament Indian Summer sits on a corner of residential Capitol Hill, a jewelry box of 60s bodycon dresses and sparkly 90s crop tops tucked next to a convenience store with a bright red Coca-Cola sign. Look to Indian Summer for a size range including the jaw-dropping glam finds that drew you to vintage in the first place. Lucky Dry Goods Ballard Avoid the emotional trauma of finding your high school crew neck at a vintage store. U Districts Lucky Vintage’s Ballard sibling offers mostly dressier vintage items: ’80s blazers, ’50s house dresses and seriously prom-ready pieces. lucky vintage University district In addition to its small outpost on the avenue, the sister of Lucky Dry Goods offers fashionable clothes for all genders. on linePrices here are higher for a vintage boutique, but they’re born from a wealth of pristine designer yarns, like a pair of ’90s Versace jeans or an ’80s Yves Saint Laurent wool coat. Nice living room

American parliament Create a complete retro aesthetic with Summit Avenue’s vintage and vintage-inspired party dresses, fur capes and low heels, all designed to be worn while sipping champagne and pretending to be an A-list starlet. golden age of Hollywood. Speaking of champagne: Pretty Parlor is your best bet in town for a classic wedding dress. Vintage Red Light

University district Red Light bills itself as Seattle’s largest vintage clothing store, and we haven’t seen anyone make a convincing argument to the contrary. Its shelves of clothing from every decade of the last century seem to go as far as the eye can see (and, behind that, there’s a back room full of even better deals). Plus, this University Way mainstay doubles as a costume shop: dive into a treasure trove of ’90s dresses or find something flashy to wear to a house party. NW Retrospectives

American parliament For die-hard Seattle fans and those who simply appreciate quality vintage, Throwbacks NW is the go-to stop in town for old-school jerseys, pristine snapbacks, and comfy crew-necks in fonts, colorways, and colors. teams (we miss you, Sonics) from a bygone but not forgotten era.

