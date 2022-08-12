Heidi Klum, 49, stuns in a pink mini dress on the AGT red carpet





Heidi Klum stunned in a hot pink mini dress on the America’s Got Talent Red carpet.

The 49-year-old struck a pose showing off her incredibly toned legs.

Fellow judge Sofia Vergara joined her for another stunning Instagram photo. Whether Heidi Klum going without makeup , pose naked Where showing off her abs in an underwear photo shoot , she still looks gorgeous. Despite her joke that she sucks her husband’s young blood to stay young, we feel there is a significant fitness and diet factor that plays into her overall gorgeous appearance. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old caused a stir on the America’s Got Talent red carpet, wearing a pink mini dress and showing off her long, toned legs. The America’s Got Talent judge wore a hot pink one-shoulder mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana and matching neon pink heels for a chic, monochromatic look. She simply captioned the pic @dolcegabbana and let her legs do the talking and we can’t blame her. That same night, Klum posted another red carpet photo to Instagram, this time pairing up with her fellow America’s Got Talent judge, Sofia Vergara . The two stood side by side, both wearing bright pink dresses and big smiles. Vergara wore a one shoulder midi length dress with sparkles and rhinestones. If, like us, you’re in awe of her legs, you’re not alone. In fact, she the legs are insured for two million dollars ! Yes, you read that right. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Klum set the record straight on who had the idea to belay his legs: it wasn’t me who belayed them, by the way, saying later: “It’s weird, what some people !” And, while one is more expensive than the other due to a childhood scar, we think they’re both fabulous. I’ve always loved, and still love, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs, Klum previously said People . I think legs are sexy. I like to emphasize my legs when I go out or when I step on the red carpet. I do. And, in her last red carpet appearance, the focus was on absolutely all about his legs. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Now 25% off Credit: Sally Hansen So how does Klum maintain her fabulous legs (and everything else)? In the same People interview, she explained that she enjoys running, walking on the treadmill with ankle weights , and perform butt lifting exercises: toning is good, she says. Another Klum tip for red carpet-worthy legs? Fishnet stockings and . As for his diet, Klum told Fox News that she maintains her overall health and fitness by focusing on gut health avoiding liquids during and thirty minutes after meals, as well as avoiding raw foods before sleeping. I have so much more energy, it’s unbelievable, Klum said. Whatever she does clearly works, after all, the 49-year-old has legs for days! We can’t wait to see what a great outfit Shell wears next. Shannen Zitz is a freelance editorial assistant at Prevention who recently earned a degree in English from the State University of New York at Cortland. She loves everything related to fashion, beauty and well-being. If she doesn’t read or write, you can probably find her frequenting skincare and makeup forums on Reddit.

