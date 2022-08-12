Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City





An upstate bride on her honeymoon in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have undoubtedly been through a lot together. “We had been friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked!” And they made it official with a weekend wedding. “We decided to honeymoon in Traverse City, just to keep it local….just the people there, I like a small town, we like going up north,” she says. But delve into honeymoon horror – where the mystery began. “I’m not going to lie, this whole incident kind of put a damper on the whole trip to Traverse City.” She hung her hopes up in northern Michigan for a memorable trip, and she hung her wedding dress “on the bathroom hook.” I did this so the dress wouldn’t wrinkle. From excitement to panic, their emotions were everywhere in just a few days. Fay and Chris wanted to have a memorable time, but forgot the dress when they left their room. “We left the hotel, I forgot the wedding dress. The next day, I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ » With plenty of photos to show what she was looking for, they returned to the hotel with their fingers crossed. But the glorious dress was gone. “I will give the hotel a lot of credit. They looked, I think they did everything they could do without accusing anyone of taking it. It was a difficult start to the honeymoon. “This dress for me is more sentimental… I just want my wedding dress. I think that’s how any bride would feel. It’s more sentimental than monetary. But Fay says they didn’t let it ruin the whole holiday, and other than the missing dress bullshit, they had a great time. “That was the only part that was difficult. Every now and then we would randomly say ‘who would take a wedding dress?’ We would have the best time looking in stores and one of us would randomly say “I can’t believe someone is stealing a wedding dress”. Despite the drama, Fay says they had a great trip and will be back. “We actually had a great time, I won some money at the casino…it was our first time spending all our time in downtown Traverse and it was beautiful. We had the best time. It was the best place for a honeymoon. Wilusz has filed a police report and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating.

