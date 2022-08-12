Fashion
Patriots score against Giants: New York launches New England into fashion as dominant running game leads the way
Pre-season games are more than the final score. For most fans and members of the media, preseason is a way to get team and player information before the regular season begins. Giants and Patriots fans learned a few things about their teams on Thursday night, aside from the Giants’ 23-21 win.
The Giants led the first half stat-wise. New York gained more than three times as many yards while taking a 10-7 lead at intermission. Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter before New York widened its 20-14 lead less than five minutes into the fourth quarter. New England rallied to take the lead on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 4:51 left. The Giants mounted a late-game drive, however, and won the game on Graham Gano’s 24-yard field goal when time expired.
Here are the main takeaways from Thursday night’s game.
Zapped solid on his NFL debut
With Mac Jones sidelined, the Patriots’ fourth-round pick received a heavy workload Thursday night. The former Western Kentucky quarterback went 19 of 32 for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The highlight was his scoring pass to Humphrey, who led New England with 62 yards on six receptions.
Giants’ O line shines
Although they allowed a few shots to Daniel Jones (more on that later), the Giants offensive line was exceptional at run blocking. The Giants rushed for 177 yards on 33 carries, compared to the Patriots’ 52 yards on 18 carries. New York was led on the ground by Antonio Williams, who rushed for 61 yards and a score on nine carries.
Thornton scores his first TD in the NFL
Tyquan Thornton’s first NFL reception ended in a touchdown, as New England’s second-round pick was able to break free in the back of the end zone before pulling out Brian Hoyer’s pass . Needed to bring an element of speed to the Patriots’ receiving corps, Thornton caught 10 touchdown passes in his final season at Baylor. He averaged 15.7 yards per catch throughout his time with the Bears.
The Butler’s Return
Malcolm Butler became a household name after his winning pick in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler’s penchant for making big plans rang true again on Thursday night. The Patriots’ new No. 4 (Butler moved from his old No. 21) recovered Terrance Mitchell’s forced fumble from Giants wideout Collin Johnson on New York’s third possession. Butler played his first game in nearly two years after retiring before the start of the 2021 season.
Barkley’s solid pre-season debut
Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked good in his only possession. He had four carries for 13 yards and also caught an 8-yard pass on third down to help the Giants move the chains. Barkley hopes to return to form this season after injuries plagued him the previous two seasons.
Jones feels the heat
Jones has been solid in his two series under center. The Giants quarterback went 6 of 10 for 69 yards while leading New York to a game-opening field goal. His favorite target was Johnson, who caught his two targets from Jones from 30 yards. Johnson finished the game with seven catches for 82 yards.
Jones did not leave the match unscathed, however. On his last practice, he took a sack from Josh Uche before being hit on his final pass attempt. The former first-round pick was sacked 105 times in his first three seasons, but only 22 times in 11 games in 2021.
Patriots play roll call
A looming question has been who will call the games in New England now that Josh McDaniels is in Las Vegas. It looks like the Patriots don’t know that answer either, as Matt Patricia and Joe Judge took turns calling the games on Thursday night. Patricia appeared to call plays during Hoyer’s possessions in the first half, while Judge called plays for Zappe.
Tre Nixon makes his presence felt
The young New England receiver caught passes for 36 and 32 yards as the Patriots pushed to start the second half. A seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Nixon caught 11 touchdowns and averaged 15.6 yards per catch during his two active seasons at UCF.
New England suffers multiple O-line injuries
The injury bug hit the Patriots offensive line Thursday night. Justin Herron, Yodny Cadjus and Bill Murray each left the game with injuries. Despite those injuries, the Patriots’ disparate offensive line did well enough to help New England take a 21-20 lead late in the game.
Taylor still has it
Tyrod Taylor looked sharp in his first preseason game for the Giants. The 12-year veteran and former Pro Bowler started the game 12 of 14 for 118 yards and a touchdown to Richie James that gave the Giants a 10-7 lead late in the first half. The 33-year-old looks more than capable of leading the Giants offense if called upon.
Taunt?
Taunting (aka unsportsmanlike) penalties have been a hot issue in recent weeks as the NFL has cracked down on taunts. A head-scratching taunting penalty was assessed to Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson late in the first quarter. The penalty helped set up the Patriots’ first touchdown.
Next
The Giants host the AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals on August 20, while the Patriots take on Baker Mayfield and the Panthers on August 19.
