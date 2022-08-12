Connect with us

Fashion

16 best animal print dresses 2022: from M&S to H&M, ASOS and more

Published

38 seconds ago

on

By

 








Sophie Bates



Animal print is a fashion trend we see year after year, but it’s a trend we love because it’s always changing. Zebra print has made its way to the forefront for 2022, but we’re still seeing plenty of gorgeous tiger and snake prints. Whether you’re looking for an understated daytime look or a colorful piece, there are so many chic takes on animal prints right now.

RELATED: 29 Midi Dresses You’ll Want To Wear This Summer

SHOP: 8 super subtle leopard print dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

From M&S to ASOS, Zara and more, take a look at our selection of the best animal print dresses you need for your wardrobe.

The best animal print dresses

dress-m-and-s-animal-print

Animal print belted shirt dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

M&S always has the best summer prints, and this shirt dress’s belt cinches the waist for the most flattering look.

DO YOU LIKE SHOPPING? Subscribe to HELLO! Edit newsletter

everybody

Iris animal print midi dress, £75, All

BUY NOW

We can’t get enough of this elegant printed dress! Its silhouette makes it the perfect day-to-night piece – and look at that color!

mango-animal-print

Animal print dress, £49.99, Mango

BUY NOW

This zebra print midi dress from Mango is so chic. It would make the perfect work outfit, but can also be dressed up with a pair of heeled boots.

topshop-animal-print

Topshop Animal Print Maxi Dress, £60, ASOS

BUY NOW

We love everything about this zebra print dress. The color, the cutouts, the cut – superb!

MORE: 18 flattering wrap dresses for summer: from M&S to ASOS, Zara, H&M and MORE

oasis-animal-print

Zebra Print Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £63.20, Oasis

BUY NOW

The belt on this floaty dress ties everything together for such an effortlessly chic look.

karen-millen-animal-print

Animal Print Jersey Maxi Dress, £63.20, Karen Millen

BUY NOW

Are you looking for an elegant holiday dress? You found it with this maxi Karen Millen.

new-look-animal-print

Animal print midi smocked dress, £23.99, New look

BUY NOW

New Look has a huge selection of smocked dresses, but this pretty leopard print blouse is our favourite.

READ: 15 best tuxedo dresses to mimic Meghan Markle’s sleek style

h-and-m-animal-print

Satin wrap shirt dress, £19.99, H&M

BUY NOW

If you’re looking for a mini animal print dress, this satin mini dress is a must-have.

rib-animal-print

Printed V-neck midi dress, £39, Coast

BUY NOW

For more of a classic on the animal print trend, try this midi from Coast with the most flattering v-neck.

river-island-animal

Animal print maxi dress, £40, River Island

BUY NOW

We love the bare back of this ultra glamorous maxi dress!

net-a-porter-animal

Nanushka snake print satin mini dress, was £375, now £187.50, Net to wear

BUY NOW

Wow! This mini satin is simply stunning – look at that snake print!

SHOP: Hello heat wave! 7 Best Amazon Maxi Dresses with Top Reviews

dress-whistle-animal-print

Whistles animal print belted midi dress, £129, Selfridges

BUY NOW

This Whistles dress will be the perfect workwear.

zara-animal-print

Animal print midi dress, £45.99, Zara

BUY NOW

We’re loving this understated midi dress from Zara – but if you want it, you’ll have to hurry, because it’s selling out fast.

saw-it-animal-print

Zebra print woven midi dress, £16.50, I saw it first

BUY NOW

This zebra dress comes in the prettiest shade of pink! Wear it on vacation, to the beach or dress it up with heels for a glamorous evening look.

reiss-animal-print

Britney animal print mini dress, £198, Reiss

BUY NOW

If you’re looking for a versatile animal print dress to wear all year round, this mini will look great with tights and boots for winter – so it’s a great transitional piece.

MORE: Orange dresses are having a moment right now — 18 we’re loving for summer

new-look-animal-print-brown

Cameo animal print midi dress, £29.99, New look

BUY NOW

We’re obsessed with the vintage-style silhouette and slightly puffed sleeves of this midi dress.

The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/news/20220812147994/best-animal-print-dresses/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: