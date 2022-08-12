16 best animal print dresses 2022: from M&S to H&M, ASOS and more











August 12, 2022 – 10:34 GMT





Sophie Bates



Animal print dresses are a big trend all year round. Whether you are looking for a zebra print dress, a leopard print dress, a tiger print dress or a snake print design. Choose maxi, mini or midi and shop items like M&S, ASOS, ZARA and more.



Animal print is a fashion trend we see year after year, but it’s a trend we love because it’s always changing. Zebra print has made its way to the forefront for 2022, but we’re still seeing plenty of gorgeous tiger and snake prints. Whether you’re looking for an understated daytime look or a colorful piece, there are so many chic takes on animal prints right now.

From M&S to ASOS, Zara and more, take a look at our selection of the best animal print dresses you need for your wardrobe.

The best animal print dresses

Animal print belted shirt dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S always has the best summer prints, and this shirt dress’s belt cinches the waist for the most flattering look.

Iris animal print midi dress, £75, All

We can’t get enough of this elegant printed dress! Its silhouette makes it the perfect day-to-night piece – and look at that color!

Animal print dress, £49.99, Mango

This zebra print midi dress from Mango is so chic. It would make the perfect work outfit, but can also be dressed up with a pair of heeled boots.

Topshop Animal Print Maxi Dress, £60, ASOS

We love everything about this zebra print dress. The color, the cutouts, the cut – superb!

Zebra Print Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £63.20, Oasis

The belt on this floaty dress ties everything together for such an effortlessly chic look.

Animal Print Jersey Maxi Dress, £63.20, Karen Millen

Are you looking for an elegant holiday dress? You found it with this maxi Karen Millen.

Animal print midi smocked dress, £23.99, New look

New Look has a huge selection of smocked dresses, but this pretty leopard print blouse is our favourite.

Satin wrap shirt dress, £19.99, H&M

If you’re looking for a mini animal print dress, this satin mini dress is a must-have.

Printed V-neck midi dress, £39, Coast

For more of a classic on the animal print trend, try this midi from Coast with the most flattering v-neck.

Animal print maxi dress, £40, River Island

We love the bare back of this ultra glamorous maxi dress!

Nanushka snake print satin mini dress, was £375, now £187.50, Net to wear

Wow! This mini satin is simply stunning – look at that snake print!

Whistles animal print belted midi dress, £129, Selfridges

This Whistles dress will be the perfect workwear.

Animal print midi dress, £45.99, Zara

We’re loving this understated midi dress from Zara – but if you want it, you’ll have to hurry, because it’s selling out fast.

Zebra print woven midi dress, £16.50, I saw it first

This zebra dress comes in the prettiest shade of pink! Wear it on vacation, to the beach or dress it up with heels for a glamorous evening look.

Britney animal print mini dress, £198, Reiss

If you’re looking for a versatile animal print dress to wear all year round, this mini will look great with tights and boots for winter – so it’s a great transitional piece.

Cameo animal print midi dress, £29.99, New look

We’re obsessed with the vintage-style silhouette and slightly puffed sleeves of this midi dress.

The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.