Michelle Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard maxi dress is available in stores





All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Last week, the 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival kicked off in beautiful Martha’s Vineyard, bringing together industry luminaries and moviegoers, including the former president and first lady of the United States. Barack and Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance, making headlines for the pop-in and for their on-point summer style. To introduce the screening of their upcoming Netflix documentaryDescending, they both gave casual looks a tailored approach. The former president teamed a navy collared shirt with gray trousers, while the BecomeThe author set also spoke volumes to the crowd. Mrs. Obama opted for an oh-so-chic white maxi dress that was perfect for the island of Massachusetts. The dress featured tassels around the waist and a thigh-high slit. For accessories, she layered gold and white necklaces and gold hoops. Descendingis the latest work picked up by the couple’s production company Higher Ground Productions, and is expected to be released on the streaming platform later this year. The film follows an Alabama community descended from the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally bring captives from Africa to the United States. Like most witnesses to the airy and effortless look, we haven’t been able to get it out of our minds since the former First Lady took the stage. But lucky for you, our obsession paid off and we found the exact dress Michelle Obama wore. It’s called the Veda Long Dress ($518) from Indian label Hemant and Nandita. Don’t hesitate to add it to your basket, because like other pieces from Mrs. Obama’s stylish wardrobe, this one is going to sell out fast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://graziamagazine.com/us/articles/michelle-obama-summer-maxi-dress-shop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos