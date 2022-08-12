Perfect for those who like to be on top of the style game



US Polo shoes for men are designed to amp up the style quotient of men.

Are you looking for a pair of sneakers and shoes that can do your style statement justice? Then US Polo shoes are the ones to look for. Super cool and trendy, they raise the bar for style and are also comfortable to wear. Another advantage of the brand’s shoes is that they are also lightweight. A clear winner in the segments of comfort, light weight, style appeal and durability, men definitely need to have a separate collection of these shoes apart from their footwear collection. You can complete your look with these shoes for your casual and formal look. If you’re looking for options, we’ve rounded up some of them in our list below that are sure to come in handy. The good news is that there are also color options in most of them. So, scroll down to take a closer look at our picks. US Polo Association Mens Clarkin Sneaker

Want to complete your casual or semi-formal look with absolute style, then this pair of US Polo sneakers is made for you. Ultra cool and trendy, this pair stands out for both its comfort and its style. It is available in two colors – off-white and grey. The sole is rubber and the width of the shoe is medium. A perfect shoe for all year round, men should definitely include it in their collection.

US Polo Association Mens Clarkin Off White Sneaker-8 UK (9 US) (2531910312) 39%

₹ 1,829





₹ 2,999





US Polo Association Men’s Lebron 3.0 Trainers

This pair of US Polo has a sporty look. This pair can be your everyday option. Its sole is made of ethylene-vinyl acetate and the upper material is made of breathable mesh fabric and allows air to pass through. Available in vibrant colors like off-white, gray and navy – men will feel torn making a choice.

US Polo Association Mens Lebron 3.0 Off White Sneaker-8 UK (9 US) (2FD22368A01) 42%

₹ 2,319





₹ 3,999





US Polo Association Men’s Rheece Walking Shoe

Now walk in style in this pair of trainers from US Polo. He looks super cool and smart. The pair comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. There are two color options available in this one – gray and white. Upping your style quotient will be easy, because all you have to do is complete your look with this pair of sneakers.

US Polo Association Men’s Gray RHEECE Walking Shoe (2FD21347G07) 44%

₹ 2,239





₹ 3,999





US Polo ASSN. Gray Octavia 2.0 sneakers for men

Easy to wear and comfortable can best describe this pair of slip-on shoes with a slip-on closure. Coming in a soothing gray colour, this one is likely to pair well with most outfits. It also ranks high on durability quotient. Another advantage of this pair of shoes is that they are super light. The material it is made of allows air to pass through it.

US Polo ASSN. Octavia 2.0 Mens Sneakers Gray Slip ON-8 EU (2FD21125G07) 32%

₹ 2,039





₹ 2,999





Men’s Black Santos Walking Shoe from the US Polo Association

Whether it's a casual look or a formal look, this pair of shoes will do both justice. Super stylish and attractive, this pair of walking shoes for men is a clear winner. It is also comfortable to wear this pair for long durations. Coming in a chic black colourway, it will be easy to make a style statement in these shoes.

Men’s US Polo Association Black Santos Walking Shoe (2FD21508Z01) 50%

₹ 1,600





₹ 3,199





US Polo men’s shoes prices at a glance: American polo shoes for men Price US Polo Association Mens Clarkin Sneaker 1,499.00 – 1,949.00 US Polo Association Men’s Lebron 3.0 Trainers 1,979.00 – 2,665.00 US Polo Association Men’s Rheece Walking Shoe 2,399.00 – 3,999.0 US Polo ASSN. Gray Octavia 2.0 sneakers for men 2,999.00 Men’s Black Santos Walking Shoe from the US Polo Association 3,199.00 At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

