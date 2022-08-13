Recycled fashion show returns to Wow – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Festival Runway Fashion Show at the Festival of Arts Grounds in Laguna Beach

Sunday August 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekend admission to the Arts Festival is $15; seats for fashion shows are first come, first served; reserved seating is available for $30 Spying an ultra-chic and futuristic outfit on a faraway fashion show? You can admire the attire and even yearn to own the extravagant look, but the chances of getting the outfit anytime soon won’t be in the realm of possibility. But there’s a fashion show right out front in Laguna Beach, where a lot of the material used in clothing is probably somewhere in your kitchen, bathroom, and even trash right now. It’s the Festival Fashion Show at the Arts Festival, an over-the-top affair that inspires creatives to assemble sets from the everyday objects we typically throw in the trash or recycling bins. And we’re talking about all kinds of “recycled, reused and salvaged materials”: think compact discs, coffee filters, plastic and paper bags, boxes and just about anything in your home right now. same. PVC pipes have been used to make party dresses in the past, as well as artfully cut window screens. And the shiny water cans of La Croix? These too have added an element of sequins that catch the light to past dresses. The celebrated event, which mixes high fashion and the commons, took off in 2020 and 2021 will be back to strut Sunday August 21. “The Festival Runway Fashion Show is one of the most popular events of the summer and we are thrilled to bring it back this year,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Arts Festival. “This event never disappoints, even after all these years, the creativity and originality of the artists of our Festival renew it with many surprises!” Cash prizes are up for grabs in four intriguing categories, themes artists keep in mind when creating their original garments: Most Creative Concept, Most Innovative Use of Materials, Most Glamorous and Elegant (and ready for the Met Gala), and a timely one: A category inspired by “Wonderful World,” the 2022 theme for the Pageant of the Masters, which takes place alongside the Festival of the Arts. Emmy-nominated film production designer Nelson Coates is hosting 2022, while judging will be drawn from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and design, and nearby competition. Going to the Arts Festival on a Sunday? It’s $15. Arrive early for the fashion show, as runway-side seats are taken long before the fun and funky procedure begins. If you want to reserve a seat for $30, you can; here is More information on how to do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/the-scene/coffee-filters-to-cds-a-recycled-fashion-show-returns-to-wow/2963122/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos