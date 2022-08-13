The August fashion news you should already know

As summer turns into fall and the temperature cools, the inevitable wardrobe change begins. You’ll probably start stashing your denim shorts and linen dresses in the back of your closet in favor of a lightweight cardigan or sweater. Retailers and designers are also noticing the change in season, as August fashion news is filled with new fall drops from brands and cool collaborations focused on the fall weather.

Marc Jacobs and Levis, for example, are working to bring nostalgia to Fall 2022 as each brand has added revamped versions of their archive designs to their latest collections. Jacobs, for starters, launched the reissue of her Classic Q collection. The designer then enlisted her longtime friend and muse Kim Gordon, who first posed for the brand in 1998, and her daughter Coco Moore to feature the refreshed bags in new advertisements. Levis doubled down on the ’90s with its new iterations of vintage-inspired overalls, baggy denim and oversized denim jackets. Sandy Liang, meanwhile, launched her first-ever bridal line just in time to inspire brides for fall.

For more fashion insights, read on. Then don’t forget to bookmark this article as more ads from your favorite brands will be added.

Tiffany & Co. launches a new jewelry collection

For a bold jewelry statement this season, take a look at Tiffany & Co.’s latest product launch: the Tiffany padlock. You can shop the bracelet styles for all genders on the brand’s website now, or drop by a store to try them on in person starting in September. Additional Tiffany Lock styles will launch from January 2023. Tiffany Lock is a stylish interpretation of an archival functional design, said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communications at Tiffany & Co, in a statement. . Defined by clean, modern lines and a revolutionary clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new mainstay for our diamond and gold jewelry offering.

Sandy Liang launches the bride

Beloved New York-based designer Sandy Liang released her first-ever bridal collection this month. Each dress is named after a princess (there’s Diana, Mononoke, Kaguya and Peach) and was designed with the intention of making New York brides feel royal. In the capsule, there are four dresses and three veils. If you want to see the pieces for yourself, you can make an appointment to see them in store on the Lower East Side. But if you’re not in New York, you can discover the collection online.

Gordon & Moore pose for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs/Nick Sethi

Gordon of 80s band Sonic Youth and his daughter Coco Moore pose together to announce the modern revival of the Marc Jacobs Classic Collection Qwhich features some of the most popular bags from the early 2000s. This month, the fashion house resurfaced the iconic designs to launch the M-Archives alongside the new J Marc shoulder bag.

Zendaya poses for Valentino

Valentino/Michael Bailey Gates

Since being named Valentino’s 2020 Global Ambassador, Zendaya has been the face of many extraordinary campaigns for the fashion house. For this one in particular, which features pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Collection, the goal was to focus solely on the color pink, which the label calls the color of love, community, energy and freedom, in a press release. Photographer Micheal Bailey Gates, who has shot numerous campaigns for Valentino, was once again behind the lens. And, to go along with the stunning images, Valentino also released a campaign video shot by Euphoria director of photography Marcell Rv.

Gucci unveils a new handbag

Gucci/Max Siedentopf

Gucci, inspired by the crescent-shaped bag craze of the 70s, is launching a modern take on the nostalgic style ahead of fall 2022: The Gucci Attaché. What makes this accessory suitable for the season is its delicate balance between function and style. Thanks to the addition of an innovative metal G-hook, the bag is able to change its shape. In its original state, the bag is flat and can be worn over the shoulder. When hung, on the other hand, the tote transforms into a half moon which can then be styled as a shoulder bag. The handbag is available in several shades and in two sizes: small and medium.

Levis delves into 90s nostalgia

Levi’s

For decades, Levis has been the go-to brand for denim pieces that will last a lifetime. In an effort to reinvent the fashionable styles of the 90s, the brand is launching the Silver Tab Collection for Fall 2022. In the women’s category, you can browse nostalgic new styles, from an oversized denim jacket to a pair of black overalls that will make you feel like Rachel from Friends.

Cuyanas Classic Tote gets a makeover

Cuyana

Ahead of fall, Cuyana is launching two elegant and timeless bags designed for everyday wear. Both Styles the Easy Tote and the Tall Easy Tote were created with modern women in mind, ensuring versatility, timelessness and durability with every component of the bag. Additionally, the accessory is available in five base colorways as well as three limited edition colors specially selected for this season.

Swarovski creates jewelry watches

Swarovski’s latest watch collection combines 1920s glamor with contemporary style. The range includes colorful and radiant watches that look more like jewelry than a traditional watch. Each bracelet is designed with oversized crystals and a minimalist face in colorful tones. You can opt for a soft blue option or a pastel pink accessory, which will help you tap into the Barbiecore trend. Alongside this new collection, the collection also features new designs for iconic Swarovski watch families, which you can discover here.

Ferragamo launches unisex sneakers

Ferragamo

This month, Ferragamo pushes the boundaries in footwear by adding unisex sneakers to its offering. The contemporary shoe, named the Iggy Sneaker, was designed for everyone, whatever your personal style, and comes in a wide range of materials and color variations. You can opt for a playful rainbow option, a sleek brown suede version or a bright yellow pair. To get your hands on the style, head over to ferragamo.com.

APL and McLaren collaborate on shoes

APL x McLaren

The APL x McLaren HySpeed ​​sneaker has earned its place in the APL line of celebrity-loved athletic footwear. These limited edition performance racing shoes have been designed to emulate the speed, performance and luxury of McLaren’s iconic supercars. Using each brand’s respective expertise, they were able to design a shoe that combines performance and technology with high-quality craftsmanship and a modern aesthetic. The end result: stylish, innovative and durable sneakers in five color waves (as seen above). Shop the collection at athleticpropulsionlabs.com now.

Rémi Bader collaborates with Revolve

Turn

Revolve expands into the expanded sizing space via a collaboration with content creator and model Remi Bader. In the Remi x Revolve collection, you will be able to shop 15 different styles, from crop tops and bodysuits to maxi skirts and pants in sizes XXS to 4X. The styles are exclusively available on Revolve.com.

BUMPSUIT presents Cloud Body

COMBINATION

Sophie Turner, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more wore BUMPSUIT clothes during their pregnancies because the brand is loved for clothes that change with your body as it grows. Now, BUMPSUIT is adding a new collection of loungewear and underwear to its offerings designed to keep moms-to-be comfortable throughout their day.

For the new collection, the brand has selected Australian model Shanina Shaik to be the face of the campaign, she is currently in her third trimester. In the collection, you will find a new bodycon maternity dress, a support bra and comfortable underwear. You can buy all the products now on bumpsuit.co.