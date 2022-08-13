Fashion
Best dress pants for men 2022: where to buy men’s pants online
Despite their name, dress pants aren’t just for formal wear. The best dress pants for men can elevate casual looks for the office or evening (think, with white sneakers and a tucked-in t-shirt), or provide a base for a dressier outfit. In other words, every guy should have at least one nice pair of dress pants in his closet.
How to choose the best dress pants for men
As their role has become more flexible, dress pants have adapted. Today, some of the best dress pants for men feature stretchy fabrics and drawstring waistbands, or they come in bold cuts and statement colors.
No matter what type of pants you’re looking for — or how you plan to style them — here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping online for the best dress pants.
Adapt: In terms of trouser fit, almost anything goes right now. Grab slim pants for more professionalism, or go loose for streetwear-inspired outfits to spice up your office look. Just be sure to check the fit of dress pants before you buy them so you know what you’re getting into.
Material: The material used for a pant dictates the comfort, breathability and how the pant sits on your body. We think the best dress pants for men are breathable enough to handle a quick commute and comfortable enough to sit in all day (even if you’re traveling). Look for high-quality cotton twill, wool, or blend fabrics with a bit of stretch.
Color: As with the cut, there are no longer any rules about the color of the best dress pants. Unique colors and patterns are great for creating interesting outfits, but dark blues, blacks and grays are still the most versatile.
Care: Although some dress pants require dry cleaning, others can be machine washed and a few can even be tumble dried. Being able to machine wash your pants is a big plus in our book, especially in a pinch if we need the pants the next day.
The best dress pants for men
Below are some of the best dress pants for men, with choices for every personal style, occasion and office environment.
1. Rhone commuter pants
These Rhone Commuter pants tick all the right boxes. They look like your standard sleek pant, but they’re made from Rhone’s stretchy, breathable Flex-Knit fabric for premium comfort, even during long walks or long hours of sitting. Rhone also offers several colors and fits, including slim, skinny and regular, so you can customize the pants to suit your style.
2. Lululemon Commission Pants
The Lululemon Commission Pants are another great pair of stretchy, walking-friendly dress pants. Made of four-way stretch Warpstreme fabric, the pants are flexible enough for a yoga class but (somehow) sophisticated enough for most offices. Best of all, you can machine wash the pants and even tumble dry them after particularly humid days.
3. Birddogs Jeff Pesos
With an optional built-in underwear liner, stretchy fabric, and cheeky name, the Jeff Pesos Pants from Birddogs do things differently. And, in this case, different is good. The flexibility of Jeff Pesos pants makes them far more comfortable than most dress pants, despite having a flattering slim fit. The optional undergarments are also a great touch, and there are a few classic colors to choose from.
4. Todd Snyder Sutton Pants
We love modern pants, but classic wool pants will always have a place in our rotation (especially in the colder months). As expected from Todd Snyder, the American brand delivers some of the best classic dress pants in the form of these tailored Sutton pants. With wool sourced from an Italian factory (Vitale Barberis Canonico factory, to be exact), the pants are as comfortable to wear as they look and work well with a sports coat and dress shoes or a sweater and sneakers.
5. Todd Snyder Sutton Suit Pants
Another great choice from Todd Snyder is these Sutton pants. Their wool and linen blend offers equal parts sophistication and comfort, meaning the Italian-made pants are perfect for weddings, dinner parties or the office. We are also big fans of the plaid pattern and the brown color, which gives a retro movie star look.
6. Weekday Bonobo Warrior Dress Pants
If you’re out of clean pants (or don’t have time to go to the dry cleaners), try these Weekday Warrior Dress Pants from Bonobos. They’re machine washable and can even be tumble dried, but they look as good as most dry clean only pants. Featuring a slim fit and slightly stretchy fabric, the pants are ready for demanding walks, travel and long days of sitting.
7. Noah Belted Pleated Pants
Founded by Supreme’s former creative director, Noah takes a more grown-up, office-friendly approach to streetwear. These pleated pants, featuring a loose fit and unique, on-trend color options, are a great example of the label’s understated look. It’s made from heavyweight cotton twill and features an integrated double-ring waistband that gives the pants even more style.
8. Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Pants
No need to splurge on new dress pants if you don’t want them: These Calvin Klein dress pants are available on Amazon, and most sizes are under $50. It’s made from a polyester blend with rayon and spandex, which gives a bit of stretch without sacrificing the classic look of the pants.
9. Theory Mayer Pants
For a clean, modern look, pick up a pair of these ultra-sharp Mayer pants from Theory. They are considered straight legs, although they appear slightly slim, and are an excellent choice for enhancing business casual outfits. For example, you can wear them with a black or white t-shirt and clean sneakers and fit almost any office.
