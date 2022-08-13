Check out 5 street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week ahead of the fall season





While most aren’t looking forward to the end of summer, at least there’s Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style to lift the spirits this month. Apart from shows and after-parties, the Scandinavian streets are full of all styles, from the most daring to the most discreet. Pictures of the Week serve as the perfect fashionable antidote to all those holiday snaps that fill your Instagram. Here, her less dreamy and more high-concept, individualistic holiday dresses are dressed for warm weather. Plus, you can expect this group of onlookers to set the tone before fashion month begins, whether it’s the crowning glory of the season’s new accessory or a lesson in how to wear the latest trends. Let this edit of style designers serve as your outfit inspiration and shopping guide for the coming season. Photographed by Acielle / Style DuMonde Two-piece seam For modern minimalists, it’s all about the tailored little cardigan this season. Blazers? Who needs them! The Frankie Shop Gelso Fitted Vest Yuzefi Oblique Mini Leather Shoulder Bag Maryam Nassir Zadeh transparent and white Olympia wedge sandals The Frankie Shop Gelso pleated tailored trousers Photographed by Acielle / Style DuMonde Color code Color blocking is a go-to street style strategy, but styling with colored leather or coated denim gives it a whole new shine. Bottega Veneta mini tubular Jodie leather hobo bag Manolo Blahnik Black Paterno Heeled Sandals Aknvas Elin cotton-blend wide-leg pants Photographed by Acielle / Style DuMonde Deep pockets Cargo pants have been trending for a minute now, and there’s no sign of utility pants slowing down for fall. Chanel rectangular sunglasses Saint Laurent Maillon quilted lambskin bucket bag Dion Lee Ope cotton-blend cargo pants Photographed by Acielle / Style DuMonde Nostalgia knit Pair a groovy sweater vest with a knee-length khaki skirt and you’ve got a revival of ’90s-worthy Bella Hadid style. Sea Agnes Crocheted Merino Wool Vest Alexandre de Paris hair clip Prada red line America’s Cup cycling trainers Andersson Bell Mona Patchwork Mermaid Handkerchief Skirt Photographed by Acielle / Style DuMonde go low Two denim trends collide. A low-rise baggy silhouette and a vintage tee are the epitome of a laid-back look. Vintage Styx Cyclorama Tour T-shirt Agmes silver Ellipses earrings Molten Leather Belt Alexander McQueen Balenciaga low crotch jeans

