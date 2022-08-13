The 34 Best Beach Wedding Guest Dresses and Jumpsuits





If you’ve been invited to a beach wedding, you’re in for a treat. A cool sea breeze, a romantic sunset and a ceremony on the sand are the perfect excuse to take a tropical vacation. But despite the picturesque setting, it can be difficult for guests to know what to wear to a destination wedding like this. Beach weddings present a number of challenges when it comes to appropriate attire. You need shoes that can be worn on the sand and a dress that’s light enough to keep you cool and easy to pack without getting wrinkled or taking up too much room in your suitcase. To help you meet these challenges and make the most of your friends or family member’s big day, we’ve rounded up the best beach wedding guest dresses for every type of beachside ceremony. ocean. Whether you’re attending a large formal party in Capri or heading to an intimate get-together in Melides, these wedding guest dresses have you covered. From floral dresses to casual mini dresses and everything in between, here are our picks for the 34 best beach wedding guest dresses that will keep you comfortable all night long, whether you’re on the sand or on the runway. of dance. If you are attending a formal wedding on the beach Although beach wedding attire often means a more casual dress code, sometimes hosts prefer their guests to wear formal attire. While it’s unlikely to be black tie, you’ll still want to find sleek styles that look polished with a clutch and a chic pair of sandals instead of heels. The dresses and formal dresses below are lightweight, packable, and come in bright colors that scream beach destination wedding. How Much I Care Off Shoulder Dress dress Amanda Uprichard Arial Tommy Lovers and Friends Midi Dress If the dress code is more casual Other beach weddings will have a more casual dress code, like casual or tropical, which means floral prints, linens, and even some bohemian-style maxi dresses are fair game. The ultimate benefit of these holiday-ready styles is that they won’t feel restrictive or sink into your skin during a long night of dancing at the reception. These beach wedding guest options, including a slip dress, open-back midi dress, and Hill House’s popular smocked nap dress, can all be worn with a comfy nude sandal (or maybe even dressy flip flops) and still look appropriate for the ceremony. Rays for Days Valentina dress Linen cami dress with twist waist Asos Design Hill House The Ellie Nap Dress Long dress Damaris Bailey Luella Dress Misa Los Angeles Dakota Alejandra Cowl Neck Midi Dress Favorite Daughter The Monty Floral Dress Wayf Chelsea Ruffle Maxi Dress Pretty long bohemian Garden dress Long ruffled dress Make Me Blush Johanna Ortiz Shell Shadows Dress If you want to wear a short dress If a maxi dress isn’t your speed, the options below are perfect for the occasion. Whether you opt for a chic satin look or a floral wrap dress, short dresses can still work well for this type of wedding. Ideal for particularly hot destinations, these mini dresses will keep you cool throughout the event and are easier to walk on the sand than a maxi dress. Elliatt Camo one-shoulder satin dress Eliza J floral wrap dress Lulus Confidence Boost Mini Dress If you don’t wanna wear a dress Guests at a beach wedding can also opt for a comfortable jumpsuit or a trendy two-piece set. These styles can be worn with your most comfortable, sand-friendly pair of shoes and are easy to walk in and dance to. Plus, it’s an easy way to change things up from a traditional dress and outfits are more likely to be worn again. on your next vacation. Divine Muse loose jumpsuit Kiska wide black jumpsuit Bloom With a View Two-Piece Maxi Dress If you want a wedding guest outfit, you will definitely wear it again There’s a reason a classic black dress never goes out of style. When in doubt, throw one of these elegant black midi dresses in your suitcase with your favorite pair of sandals or wedges. These wardrobe essentials can be worn for any special event, whether it’s a European beach wedding or a traditional NYC night out, and are easy to change up with a shoe swap , a heel or a jewel. The styles below are both super flattering and will look chic when you look at the wedding photos years from now. Corset midi dress with wide straps

