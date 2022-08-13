John W. Verstynen Obituary – Rockford Register Star





John William Verstynen, 99, of Loves Park, died Wednesday August 10, 2022. He was born August 10, 1923 in Rumley, Michigan, the son of Cornelius Frances and Johanna Mary (Driessen) Verstynen. John grew up in Rockford, IL and was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1941. He served in the US Navy Air Force as a cadet and was assigned to a B-29 as an aerial photographer. Later, due to too many cadets, John became a sergeant in the US Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. John worked most of his life in the men’s and boys’ clothing business for a total of 63 years. He was manager of the Stuckeys Boys department for 27 years until they were sold to Hart Schaffner Marx. John became manager of the DJ Stewart Boys department for over two years until he was offered the job of manager of a new family store Four-Square. He continued to work in menswear after Four-Squares closed. John left Rockford to be with his brother Francis, who lived in Albuquerque, NM. There he worked for Dillards for several years. Upon returning to Rockford, he began working in the menswear department of Marshall Fields, later becoming Macys, for over 10 years. He retired in 2009, at the age of 83. He married an old friend, Dorothy Martens Mastricola in March 1994. John and Dorothy continued to live in Rockford and traveled extensively together. He had two stepsons, Scott Masticola and Steven Masticola. John and Dorothy had a granddaughter, Danielle, born in May 1997, whom they adored. They never missed a school function or a Danielles dance recital. They spent one day a week with her until she was a teenager. He is survived by his stepsons, Scott (Donna) and Steven (Pamela); granddaughter, Danielle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Gerald William, Joseph Cornelius, Francis Henry, and his twin brother, Lambert Charles. Christian Burial Mass will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park 61111. A night before visitation will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, from 3 5:00 p.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford 61108. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made. Please share memorials and condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com. Posted August 12, 2022 Posted in Rockford Register Star

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rrstar.com/obituaries/pils0276093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos