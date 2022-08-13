Mindy Kaling, 43, has toned legs in a mini dress and heels in photos

Mindy Kaling was just caught showing off her mega-defined legs in a mini dress and super cute heels in new photos outside Today’s show.

The writer, producer and actress enjoys running as both fun exercise and an outlet for mental health.

Mindy describes herself as a foodie who tries to eat in moderation to keep her body fueled and feeling good.

Mindy Kaling knows a thing or two about making the perfect entrance. And the actress put that skill into practice when she came to Today’s show in New York this week.

Photographers snapped photos of Mindy getting out of her car outside the venue, wearing a lavender mini dress and silver heels. And all I can say is that the sleek cut shows off her long, toned legs. Along with her impeccable style and sculpted muscles, Mindy also sported a smile that literally looks like sunshine.

Mindy Kaling at Today’s show. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Office The actress recently made a revelation about fitness and working out. In my twenties, I thought a workout had to be something punishing, like 45 minutes of running and you had to hate it all the time, she said Today. I no longer have that relationship with exercise.

In fact, Mindy found that she really enjoyed running and used it as an outlet for mental health. She even referenced the “restorative power of a run” when describing her daily jog at Marie Claire. “I’m always so embarrassed to say how much I love running because I don’t look like someone who’s athletic or anything. But it really helped me,” she said.

Mindy also said that making time to exercise affects more than just her fitness goals. “It focuses me and makes me a better writer. I think I’m a friendlier person, a more patient mother,” she said. Marie Claire.

Perhaps that’s the secret to the witty banter she’s so famous for. For my part, I’m really looking forward to all his new jokes in the third season of I have never, who falls tonight on Netflix.

Mindy takes a holistic approach to her health these days and explained how it has become more important to her in recent years. “In no way was I thinking about the things that are most important to me now, which is my health, by keeping the door open behind me for others, I lived a much more selfish existence,” did she admit to Marie Claire.

But being surrounded by her family and the strong community of young women on her show helped change her attitude. And she definitely seems happy these days, I mean, look at that contagious smile:

When we talk about his diet, the The sex life of college girls the designer promised that she would “never stop being a foodie” and that she would “never be someone who can just eat spinach and salmon every day,” she said Today.

Instead, she focuses on eating everything in moderation. So far, she likes this approach. “For me, the most amazing thing is that all my clothes fit me,” she said. Today. It’s so easy to prepare and it’s great. I feel happy about it.

She added that she never weighs herself and focuses on how she feels rather than the number.

Tune in to watch the new season of Mindy I have never tonight.