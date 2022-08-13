Melbourne socialite, fashion icon and philanthropist Lillian Frank dies aged 92





Melbourne socialite and philanthropist Lillian Frank is known for her contribution to the life and culture of the city, following her death at the age of 92. Key points: Hairdresser Toorak was a vibrant part of the city’s fashion scene

She has also raised millions of dollars for charitable causes Her daughter remembered her as “the most spectacular selfless human being” Ms Frank’s daughter, Jackie Frank, broke the news on social media, saying her family had lost their “heart and soul” on Friday night. “She lived her life to the fullest with no regrets and was forever grateful,” Ms Frank said. “She used her flamboyant personality and social status for good, raising millions and millions for charity. “She had a very public life and I was often asked what it was like growing up with Lillian Frank as a mother? “My answer, for us, she was mom, for my children’s nani and the most spectacular selfless human being in the world with the biggest heart.” Lillian Frank’s daughter says her mother lived her life through “pink glasses” and always saw the good in people. ( instagram ) Lillian Frank was born in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma), before her family fled during the Japanese invasion in World War II. Her daughter wrote that despite the adversity she faced, “she saw the good in everything and everyone”. Lillian Frank moved to Melbourne in the 1950s, founded her hair salon Toorak, and became very active on the city’s social scene. She was Jean Shrimpton’s hairstylist when the English model wore a white mini dress to the Melbourne races in 1965. Lillian Frank styled Jean Shrimpton’s hair when the model broke fashion convention to wear a mini dress at the Melbourne Spring Carnival in the 1960s. ( vogue ) Ms Frank continued to sit as a judge for Melbourne’s racing season fashion events for several years. A philanthropist, Ms Frank was made a Member of the Order of Australia and a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her charitable and community work. ‘A big loss for Melbourne’ Matt Preston, food critic and ABC weekend host, recalled his “genuine lust for life” and adventure. “[She was] such a hallmark of Melbourne when I first started writing about food, he was a great person to sit and eat with,” he said. “This is sad news and my thoughts are with all the family and everyone who knew her. “She is a big loss for Melbourne.” Fashion designer Alex Perry was among those who paid tribute on social media, writing that the late philanthropist would “shine” forever. Her fellow designer Toni Maticevski remembered her as an “incredible, bloody woman” who brought “shine and smiles to everyone”.

