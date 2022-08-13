Floating dresses and loose dresses for summer

Floating dresses that you can put on and go are all we can wear at the moment. With this scorching heat wave and temperatures above 26°C all week (and hitting 35°C on Monday!), we’re glad to see that all those typical British complaints may have paid off.

There’s nothing worse than wearing tight clothes in clingy hot weather – but luckily we know exactly where to look otherwise. Brands like CS, Frankie shop and Ray are the minimalist labels you can rely on all summer long. Oversized silhouettes and loose dresses are their forte.

Sundresses that aren’t restrictive are exactly what you should be looking for in wet conditions – you’ll be less likely to sweat, and you’ll also feel much more comfortable throughout the day.

The best part about loose dresses is how easy it is to slip on – we’re talking about a throw-over-the-head and go-anywhere dress style. If you’re someone who only has a few minutes to get dressed in the morning and hates having to think about what to wear, a flowy dress is exactly what you’re looking for.

Some of our personal favorites? A cottagecore dream of a silhouette of damson maddera English embroidery number from GANNI and one casual linen shirt dress – which is a perfect workwear option – from COS.

Find our favorite floaty slip-on dresses and head over below. Trust us, you will live there this summer