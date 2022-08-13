Tommy Ton street style savant

I am delighted to introduce you to Tommy Ton for this Five Fits week. Tommy is a legend outright, and he was instrumental in taking street style to its current heights. I spent hours looking at Tommy’s photographs before meeting him. I’m not sure what I assumed he would be, but I know he was very different from anything I had imagined. This person who had taken such prolific and iconic photos was in some ways as nerdy as I was about clothes, obsessed with food and the little things that make life good. He was calm and funny, and even a little mean if provoked.

I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t stand near him to watch who and what he shot. He’ll be talking to other photographers one minute and sprinting the next for the perfect shot. This urgency really struck me, as did his work. After years of unexpected encounters, we became friends and shared many meals and conversations together. I consider myself lucky to know Tommy, so I attempted to have a conversation with him here, much like a wedding with tacos or Thai.

Below, Tommy and I discuss his big Style.com break, the [de]the evolution of street style and shooting, wardrobe staples and slower shopping speed with age, changes he wants to see in the fashion industry and many more other subjects.

There’s a lot of information on the internet about how you started your first blog, Jak & Jil, so let’s skip that and talk more specifically about your street style career. When did you feel was your first big break and how did you deal with the increased workload and travel?

The biggest break for me was scoring the gig at Style.com. Before social media took over fashion, everyone logged on to Style.com as their primary fashion source. Intuitively, everyone was always typing the Style.com URL instantly when they went online, so being picked up by the fashion bible and becoming a contributor was huge for me. It’s the most empowering feeling I’ve had in my career. The workload became incredibly overwhelming when I had dual responsibilities between Style.com and GQ.com covering all fashion weeks, but I was more than happy to work and share my views with the world . I don’t think I could do it today because I’m much older, but for this time in my life I felt immense pressure and joy capturing and sharing content with such a big platform .

I remember when I started my street style career, probably around 2010, there weren’t many photographers on the streets here in New York. This is how I had the pleasure of meeting you in the first place. It certainly made it easier to shoot open subjects. What was it like photographing street style before it became the monster it is today? Do you have any particularly special memories of the shoot that other photographers couldn’t?

I would say that before things got chaotic it was nicer and felt more comfortable. It’s very stressful now and it gives me quite a bit of anxiety just to get into this physical and mental state. It is what it is and you have to accept it, but there are only certain situations where you have to deal with noise pollution, overly aggressive security or police and, of course, crowds . I think “the photo” that gets mentioned the most is Kanye’s infamous group photo. It was really just timing and luck, but at the time there were hardly any photographers at all the shows, so at the time I didn’t think I had anything special until he is posted and the answer he got. Today I don’t care about getting a picture that no one else has, I just try to be present in the moment and observe what is happening.

It was definitely easier to have more natural and candid moments when it was less of a circus outside of the shows. It was easier to meet people and develop relationships, but I can understand how stressful the experience is now in a fashion show. You don’t really want to make eye contact because there are so many people staring at you and judging you.

You own a ton of clothes, but I know your wish list is ever-changing. What parts are you still looking for? Are there any recent purchases or finds you’ve made that you’re happy with?

Yes, I own a ton of clothes and I have to live with myself for this habit. [Laughs] Honestly, I think I’m good at the moment with nothing I’m looking for. I stumble upon some things I passed on the first time around, but with so many resale platforms available now, it’s easy to get a second chance to own something you’re still on the fence about. I was probably happiest with just a bunch of running shorts from Lululemon and Asics that I bought for the summer. It sounds really boring, but I think my feelings towards shopping and owning particular designer clothes aren’t the same as before. Maybe it comes with age…

What are the wardrobe essentials you can’t live without?

I have a pair of United Arrows x Gap chinos that I own several pairs that are a staple for me all year round. My line of Lululemon shorts that I just acquired are what I basically wear now. If I’m splurging on anything, these are just great basic Jil Sander tracks. I love what Luke and Lucie do at Jil Sander. It is the most ideal wardrobe.

Fashion has obviously grown so much in popularity since you first became interested in it, but do you have any advice for a young adult who thinks they might want to pursue a career in the industry? How about someone who is interested in photography and wants to take it to the next level?

Hmm… you know, fashion is a completely different game than it was ten years ago. I think we are all trying to find our place in this fast-paced industry. The advice I can give to anyone entering is to do their homework, to understand that not everything happens overnight and that it takes years to hone your gaze or point of view. I think with the democratization of fashion, so much has changed in the way that not everyone wants to put in the time and learn. There was a time when if you wanted to be a stylist or a photographer you had to do an internship and help someone for a long time to learn from the experience but because of the digital age it gives anyone from anywhere the ability to skip all of that.

Where are you most looking forward to traveling in 2022?

I would really like to go back to Japan. I used to go twice a year for a very forgiving five years, but it’s been five years for me and I’m looking forward to their borders fully reopening. This is honestly my favorite place in the world. I highly recommend, if you are going there for the first time, to give yourself at least 10 days minimum to visit. There is so much to see, do and take.

What changes would you like to see in the fashion industry?

While I would love to see fashion go back to a simpler time when it evolved at a much slower pace, it evolved for specific reasons. I miss fashion journalism and seeing it being criticized and celebrated as an art form. Fashion really feels like a machine and the same level of creativity is not so present anymore. The fashion landscape has really changed and the fashion ecosystem has been turned upside down. Printing is coming to an end and the art of image making is a dying form. People who have dedicated their careers to fashion find less of a connection to it and because of that we find less familiar faces in the system. It’s a system driven by metrics and popularity, unfortunately.

You had a great time with an important brand for both of us, Deveaux. What’s next for you now that you’re gone?

I worked on a specific project that involves a book. It’s been a long time coming and now that I’ve left Deveaux, I have the time I need to dedicate myself to this next chapter and finally finish it. I’ve talked a lot about it to a lot of colleagues, but I assure you that something special is happening. Stay tuned.

Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer living in New York. Working with clients ranging from drapers to winemakers, he has also covered street style for a number of outlets. Follow him on Instagram at @c.fenimore.