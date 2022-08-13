nsights on the global fashion retail market to 2027





I DUBLIN, August 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Fashion Retail Market (2022-2027) by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. Research and Markets Logo The global fashion retail market is estimated at $89.61 billion in 2022 and should reach $122.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.47%. Market dynamics are forces that impact pricing and stakeholder behaviors in the global fashion retail market. These forces create price signals that result from changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. The forces of market dynamics can be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market and create price signals. As market dynamics impact supply and demand curves, policymakers aim to determine how best to use various financial tools to stem various strategies aimed at accelerating growth and reducing risk. Company Profiles The report provides a detailed analysis of competitors in the market. It covers the analysis of financial performance of listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information about recent development and competitive scenario of the companies. Some of the companies covered in this report are Adidas AG, Boohoo Group PLC, Gold Toe Brands Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Jockey International, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., etc. Countries studied America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United StatesRest of the Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Swiss, UKRest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emiratesrest of the MEA)

Asia Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, TaiwanRest of Asia Pacific) The story continues Competitive Quadrant The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and assess the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors to classify players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the past 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, market share growth, etc Ansoff analysis The report presents a detailed analysis of the Ansoff matrix for the global fashion retail market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design business growth strategies. The matrix can be used to assess approaches in four strategies viz. Market development, market penetration, product development and diversification. The matrix is ​​also used for risk analysis to understand the risk associated with each approach. The analyst analyzes the global fashion retail market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its position in the market. Based on the SWOT analysis done on the industry and industry players, the analyst has designed appropriate strategies for market growth. Why buy this report? The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the global apparel retail market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and market size projections. Projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The main research is done through interviews, surveys and observations of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and Ansoff’s matrix. Additionally, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also presented in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you to make an informed decision. The report discusses the major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this industry across various geographies.

The report also contains competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s proprietary competitive positioning tool. Main topics covered: 1 Description of the report 2 Research methodology 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Presentation

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook 4 Market dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Booming Retail E-commerce Sector

4.1.2 Increased demand for inclusiveness and personalization

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 High initial cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of fast fashion retail

4.3.2 VR and AI in fashion retail

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Reduced profit margins 5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff matrix analysis 6 Global Fashion Retail Market, By Product

6.1 Presentation

6.2 Bag and accessories

6.3 Clothing and clothes

6.4 Footwear

6.5 Jewelry and luxury watches

6.6 Others 7 Global Fashion Retail Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Presentation

7.2 Offline mode

7.3 Online mode 8 Americas Fashion Retail Market

8.1 Presentation

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of the Americas 9 europe Fashion retail market

9.1 Presentation

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9:15 a.m. Swiss

9.16 UK

9.17 Rest of Europe ten Middle East and africa Fashion retail market

10.1 Presentation

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA 11 APAC Fashion Retail Market

11.1 Presentation

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia Pacific 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1M&A and investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 13 company profiles

13.1 Adidas SA

13.2 Boohoo Group PLCs

13.3 Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

13.4 Gap Inc.

13.5 Gildan Activewear Inc.

13.6 Gold Toe Inc. Trademarks

13.7 Golden Lady Company SpA

13.8 Hanesbrands Inc.

13.9 Hennes & Mauritz AB

13.10 Hermès International SA

13.11 Inditex, SA

13.12 Jockey International, Inc.

13.13 Kering AG

13.14L Brands, Inc.

1:15 p.m. Lévi Strauss & Co.

13.16 NIKE Inc.

13.17 PVH Corp.

13.18 Ralph Lauren Corp.

13.19 Ross StoresInc.

1:20 p.m. Swatch Group AG

13.21 Uniqlo Co.Ltd.

13.22 VF Corp. 14 Appendix For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5a7uy Media Contact: Research and Markets

