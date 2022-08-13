MTSU Alumni Help Dress Clothes Closet for Students in Need





MURFRESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) When looking for a job, everyone has heard the phrase dress for success. But for people just starting out in their careers, dressing professionally may not be financially possible. Tucked away in the halls of Middle Tennessee State University, students find this career closet. Since 2013, it has been a resource for students trying to land their first job. It happens now: @MTSUs The Alumni Office and the Career Development Center are working together to collect professional clothing for students who may need certain items for their first job/internship. Leave your belongings until 4 p.m. at the Maison des Alumni. More tonight @NC5! pic.twitter.com/R37ztvtgmB — Araceli Crescencio NC5 (@aracelireports) August 12, 2022 “You’re in school to hopefully get a job after you graduate and so a lot of them don’t realize, ‘Oh I need a button down shirt or I’ I need a nice blouse or I need a pair of black pants that aren’t leggings “and a lot of them just don’t have that,” said Kristen Janson, assistant relationship manager with the elders. Thanks to donations from community members and alumni, since 2013, any student who needs it can get professional attire for free. But with a new class coming soon, employees in the Alumni Relations Office and Career Development Center were worried after seeing some shelves start to thin. “Especially with womenswear, womenswear that was very, very low. It was missing what was the biggest call to action for this project,” Janson said. A clothing drive that they hoped would fetch a few pieces ended up piling up. “It was very exciting to see the generosity that is going to help these returning students in just over a week,” Janson said. A total of 86 donors donated to the clothing drive. 1152 suspensions and 107 bags were collected. If you wish to contribute: https://www.mtsu.edu/career/raiders_closet.php

