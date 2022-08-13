Fashion
Baltimore Fashion Week returns for the 15th season August 13-21
Nate Couser began designing jewelry after his therapist suggested he tap into his creativity as an outlet for the grief he was feeling after his grandmother’s murder.
More than 15 years later, Couser now owns VashtiBlue Jewelry Studio and will debut work at Baltimore Fashion Week after working behind the scenes for several years.
The 15th season of Baltimore Fashion Week, now called the Shows at BFW, kicks off this Saturday, August 13.
Former model Sharan Nixon kicked off the inaugural Baltimores Fashion Week in 2007, inspired by the backstage commotion she witnessed as a photography assistant at a 2005 Elie Saab show at Fashion New York week.
Since its inception, Sharan has handled all Baltimore Fashion Weeks promotional materials herself, including press releases, social media and website design.
“It’s been a long, long learning experience, and I have no regrets,” Nixon said.
The BFW shows kick off Saturday night with the 4th annual Fashion Umbrella Impact Awards, a fundraising gala that celebrates Baltimore-based creatives and leaders who are making an impact in the community.
Monday, August 15 will be dedicated to Off the Rack events, a group of runway shows at the Baltimore Center Stage featuring local designers who do not yet have full collections. Featured creatives include Nixon herself, with her Carter Kennedy Showroom brand; professional stylist Sterling J; Couser’s VashtiBlue Jewelry Studio; and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Batemans, first Dark Lords label.
For most Off the Rack designers, this will be the first time they have publicly presented their designs.
wardrobe stylist Sterling J. used to attend Baltimore Fashion Week, hoping to one day see his work exhibited.
I’ve styled most of my life, said Sterling J, who will style a number of models from their own closets for her runway.
The opportunity arose after Sterling J approached Nixon for a mentorship. After working under the Nixons wing, she launched her styling career and now works with other catwalk organizations to style their shows.
It’s also Baltimore’s first Fashion Week for batman, who worked on his Dark Lords label in his spare time between the Ravens’ regular playing season and their summer training. Bateman, who has been balancing his label debut, pre-season football and a soft tissue injury over the past month, was unavailable for comment.
Although this is Couser’s first time showcasing his collection, he’s no stranger to Baltimore Fashion Week.
Couser, who is also an educator, performing artist and podcaster from Baltimore City, interviewed models and designers for his podcast, “The Artist Swap Radio Showat her first Baltimore Fashion Week. Since then, Couser and Nixon have built a strong friendship, and Couser has been selected to exhibit his work at BFW shows this year.
I love mixing different styles and creating my own personal expression, said Couser, whose collection of ready-made crochet hooks is primarily inspired by Diana Ross’ 1975 film Mahogany.
From Tuesday, August 16 through Saturday, August 20, BFW’s lounges will host networking events including luncheons, meet-and-greets, and virtual chats with industry professionals.
Sunday, August 21 is dedicated to a solo design showcase showcasing a full collection created by rising designer Elise Little.
Little began her sewing journey at the start of the pandemic, when she taught herself how to sew cloth masks for neighbors and friends. Since then, her skills have flourished and she will be launching her brand Elise Sew Official at the solo design showcase.
While it can be easy to get caught up in the glamor of fashion week, Nixon takes aim at BFW runways with one goal: to raise money for his nonprofit, the Fashion Umbrella Foundation.
Founded by Nixon in 2013, the Fashion Umbrella Foundation is dedicated to providing educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for Baltimore’s youth. Baltimore Fashion Week has since been placed under the umbrella of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation, with proceeds from the show going to the foundation’s scholarship programs.
The Fashion Umbrella Foundation also hosts outreach programs throughout the year, including a mid-winter school supply refresh, an educational awards ceremony, and an open mic for youth.
Nixon expands the Shows at BFW beyond their current borders.
I’m such a perfectionist that failure was never an option, Nixon said of his ambitions for the future.
She is already planning next year’s events, which will include a designer debut at New York Fashion Week in September, a show for women over 30 scheduled for the end of March and an emerging designer platform. in June.
To purchase tickets and find more information about the 2022 shows at BFW, visit theshowsatbfw.com.
