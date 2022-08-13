Fashion
Kansas School Board Repeals ‘Satanism’ Dress Code Ban After Legal Threats
Earlier in the day, Kansas’ Hays USD 489 Board of Education voted to repeal the ban on “satanicism” from its dress code for elementary and middle schools. It’s the right move, even though it comes weeks after a Satanist mother made the request and the ban appears to be on the way out, and days after the council decided to uphold the ban. up anyway.
The whiplash hits me.
Perhaps the threat of legal action finally got to them.
In case you need a reminder, the dress code in question had an explicit ban on clothing that references “Satanism” alongside bans on sex, profanity, drugs, and gang affiliation.
If “Satanism” was intended to be a reference to evil, it simply isn’t true. It looks more like a relic of the “satanic panic” of decades past. If we’ve learned anything about people calling themselves satanic these days, they’re probably far more moral than most religious organizations. (Satanic temple followers, to name just one group, respect the Seven fundamental principlesincluding “One must strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason. “)
Last month, mother Mary Turner attended a school board meeting to voice that exact point. Turner has three children in the district and said her children should not be punished for wearing clothes that promote their beliefs. After all, it’s no different from Christians who wear religious clothes.
“I raise my children according to the seven [tenets] of Satanism, and while children of other faiths may wear clothing that declares their family’s religion,” she said, “my family’s faith is specifically called out and prohibited in the school textbook’s dress code. .
“Your own non-discrimination policies state that you do not discriminate against students because of their religion. Your own mission says every student in every class every day,” Turner said.
The Satanic Temple has been a federally recognized church for many years, Turner said.
“Banning Satanic students from wearing clothing that declares their faith while allowing students of all other faiths to wear similar clothing is an act of discrimination,” she said.
“I am here to ask the school board remove satanism from their dress code policy and they no longer blacklist my family’s faith and the faith of other families here in Hays as distracting, dangerous or offensive“, said Turner.
Click here to read more good secular news from the Fargo School Board
The board seemed receptive to these ideas. One board member even noted how the district claimed to value diversity and inclusion, even though its dress code singled out a particular religion. Another board member suggested changing the dress code so that it simply prohibits “disruptive” clothing rather than listing specific examples. (That would have been nice!) But no decision was made at the meeting. Board members asked the administration to suggest a change, which they would vote on at an upcoming retreat before the start of the new school year.
But last week, when it finally came time to vote for the change, most council members refused to act. They voted 5 to 2 to keep the “Satanism” ban in place. A board member said allowing satanic clothing would open the door for kids demanding to be the “starting quarterback in the first home football game.” Another said he didn’t want to “live in fear”, whatever that meant. The board chairman even said it was a case of people trying to “push their values” onto the district…as if that was a bad thing when those values just happen to make perfect sense.
Following this decision, the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the district agreeing to take legal action. Nor were they going to expect a child to be punished for wearing clothes representing Satanism. The FFRF recalls that the dress code himself was a constitutional violation.
Satanism is a religion, and students cannot be punished or ridiculed for expressing religious or non-religious views in their public schools, Chris Line, FFRF staff attorney, writes to Hays USD 489 Chairman of the Board of Education Craig Pallister. The district impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the free speech rights of its students when it prohibits the expression of certain religious views.
…
… The current ban on dress codes of references to Satanism acts as a prior restriction on student speaking, says FFRF. The United States Supreme Court has firmly established that whether or not a rule has actually been enforced, the codified threat of punishment, coupled with absolute discretion of enforcement by a government actor, is itself a violation of the Constitution.
…
The district would never even consider banning students from wearing crosses or Christian references on their clothes, notes Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the FFRF. This school district must treat its non-religious and minority religious students and their families the same way it treats those who hold the majority belief.
Adam Steinbaugh, a First Amendment attorney, also filed an open records request with the district regarding the issue of Satanism.
All of that may have done the trick. Not the threats, mind you, but the further reminders that this was an indefensible position with a very simple solution.
This morning, after meeting with their attorney, as well as an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards, the school board voted 6-1 to repeal ban on Satanism in the dress code, according to Post Hays journalist Cristina Janney:
Revised policy unifies all school dress code policies in the district to match board and KASB policy. It says …
“Students should dress in a manner that is not obscene, offensive or substantially or materially disruptive to the learning environment. Clothing that is sexually suggestive or that encourages violence, illegal activity, drugs, alcohol or tobacco or that is determined to be gang-related is prohibited.
In other words, they literally crossed the word “Satanism” off the list of forbidden references.
Curt Vajnar, the board member who claimed allowing satanic clothing was like a child demanding to be a starting quarterback, admitted he was on the losing side here before voting to approve the new dress code :
“I will vote yes for that,” Vajnar said. ” I do not like it. The responsibility of teachers and administrators concerns me. If we’re going to lose millions of dollars in a lawsuit and we have no way to win, we’re caught.“
(I wish he had clarified what he dislikes. Go ahead and say it out loud. Does he think students should only promote religions that are on his favorite list? We know.)
Mary Turner, the mother who aptly pointed out the dress code issue, told me this afternoon that she’s glad to see this outcome even though it took a detour along the way:
I’m glad the school board finally chose to follow the law. I thought they wanted the best for the community and this decision demonstrates their dedication to doing the right thing even though it took them a bit of time to make the right decision.
It’s a very polite way of saying that she just saved their skin from a possible lawsuit. Instead of stealing the football and doing a dance in the end zone, she very respectfully returns to huddle.
School starts next week. Students will now be allowed to wear clothing with (non-disruptive) references to Satanism. We’ll see if any of them take advantage of it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
