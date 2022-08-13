Urfi Javed goes shirtless again as she does makeup in underwire dress and nose pin, netizens call it ‘weird fashion’





Netizens call her fashion “weird” Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who changed the spelling of his name to Uorfi Javed, has returned from hospital and is now recovering. Known for her unique sense of style, she stole the limelight again on Friday (August 12) after she shared her daring video in an underwire dress. Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT fame posted a new video where she can be seen showing off another daring look. The actress can be seen dressed in an underwired green dress paired with a nose pin. Well, the actress once again went topless with two round pieces of cloth covering her breasts. Related News Uorfi Javed had to cancel her work commitments as she was hospitalized; said, ‘I hate getting sick’ She completed her look with subtle makeup that included winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, brushed cheeks, and a splash of lipstick. She finished her look with a silver nose pin and hair styled in a ponytail. Looked: Fans were quick to flood her post with comments. While many called her ‘cute’, ‘gorgeous’ and heart and fire emoticons, few called her fashion ‘weird’. Netizens react to Urfi’s new video Netizens react to Urfi’s new video Earlier, Urfi Javed shared a video where she can be seen wearing a see-through yellow outfit and paired it with a pair of matching heels. She captioned her post, “What is this heinous way to dress Uorfi?” Recently, Chahatt Khanna slammed her fashion statement and the two ladies were involved in a standoff. Chahatt wrote: “Who is wearing this? And on the street? I mean would someone take their clothes off and the media would make a celebrity out of them? Is Indian media that vulnerable? It’s easy to d “Buy that cheap publicity and media, that cheap show you’re promoting for our generation. Anyone would pay to scout and do whatever or even go naked and carry you? It’s obnoxiously sad!” God bless you with some wisdom (sic). Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna face off on social media Meanwhile, work-wise, Urfi starred in several TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Punchch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini., Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Haiand Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

