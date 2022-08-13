Addison Rae Poses in a Girly Ruffled Mini Dress on Italian Vacay





Buongiorno and ciao bella, to Addison Rae, and Addison Rae only. The queen of TikTok has really outdone herself by giving us a classic example of how not to look like a tourist while on vacation. And we are so here for her adorbs denim mini dress. The globetrotting girl is no stranger to looks from around the world, from her hot bikini moment in the Bahamas and her dreamy dress seen in Spain, to her retro swimsuit in Ibiza and the light yellow ‘kini at her destination. of Louisiana. Adding yet another stamp to her full passport, Addison (accompanied by boyfriend Omer Fedi) boarded a flight to Venice, Italy. Luckily, she takes her fans with her via social media. Posing in front of Venice’s famous canals, Addison showed off the *cutest* black wash denim dress in a photo carousel posted to Instagram on Aug. 11. puffy figure that hit the He is all that mid-thigh of the star. Giving some serious Y2K vibes, this dress is one step closer to looking like the ball hem dresses of the 2000s. Of course, Addison would never mistakenly leave the house, the hotel, in this case without props. In the snap, Rae included a close-up of the gold necklaces she was wearing, two of which personalized jeweled plaques of Yeah it’s jewelry. Joining the knee-high trend we’ve seen Bella Hadid rock recently, Addison chose black socks to go with her black chunky-heeled loafers. On her TikTok, Rae gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her “Venice girl” beauty routine. Start with Hailey Bieber’s favorite brand , Addison prepares her face before applying foundation with a makeup sponge. Then she dips a fluffy brush into her mark Article Beauty’s Cheek Money Bronzer Contour Duoapplying the product to the perimeter of her face and nose before adding it Blushin like cream blush. Finish with a swipe of lipstick and a spritz of her Addison Rae Perfume scent Excited aboutAddison completes her look and sets out to explore the city. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. While you might not be in Italy, you can look like you are with the affordable dupes of Addison’s adorable denim dress below. You can thank us later. Urban Outfitters Brandi Denim Strapless Mini Dress Now 42% off WeWoreWhat Strapless Denim Mini Dress Hello Molly Sweet Words Blue Dress J.ING Mid Wash Blue Frayed Hem Lace Up Mini Dress Now 20% off Abby is an editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, beauty, life and health. When she’s not busy watching the latest true-crime docu-series, you can find her strolling through Sephora, finding the perfect dress, or jogging with her pup.

