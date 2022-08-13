Rihanna goes stylish in a little black dress and curvy heels with ASAP Rocky – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. New parents tend to drastically revamp their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that’s not the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they’ve kept a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continue to flex their fashion muscles countless times. Motherhood clearly doesn’t stop Rihanna from dressing the way she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated spin on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The dress had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and lightly gathered details near the hem.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go out for dinner in New York on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna spotted in New York on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Riri teamed the skintight number with an oversized white button-up shirt. The basic top had puff sleeves with metallic accents near the cuffs. To elevate her look, the Barbadian billionaire and founder of Fenty accessorized with gold necklaces and several chunky midi rings. For the glam, the “Work” singer cut part of her hair, which created two ponytails and left the back out. Rihanna kept her makeup subtle but opted for a glossy neutral pout. Related Rocky released a larger than life outfit that combined bold and eclectic pieces. The “DMB” rapper stepped out in a Monster Energy Pro Circuit workout top and baggy raver jeans by Balenciaga, which were held up with a colorful belt. He also added reflective sunglasses and diamond earrings. Rocky completed her look with chunky black and white sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went out for dinner in New York on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com As for the shoes, Rihanna added a refined yet eye-catching element to her ensemble with wrap-around pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style featured a pointed pointed toe, a wrap-around ankle strap, and was set on a curved heel. For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold – or too high heeled. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointy-toe pumps from Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her laid-back styles also include equally daring sandals and boots from Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

Rihanna is going out to dinner in New York on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com PHOTOS: Click through to see Rihanna’s craziest shoe moments in the gallery. Add an eye-catching touch to your look with wrap-around pointed toe pumps.

CREDIT: DSW To buy: Mix Haline Pump No. 6, $40.

CREDIT: Rack Nordstrom To buy: Call It Spring Veronique Pointed Toe Ankle Tie Pump, $40 (was $50).

CREDIT: Nordstrom To buy: Aldo Salerno pointy-toe pump, $70 (was $98).

