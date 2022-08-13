Euphoria Season 2: The Evolution of Jules’ Style (And What It Means)

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EDDY CHEN/HBO

I feel like I framed all my femininity around men.

Intense and captivating visuals are arguably what Euphoria do the best. And costume designer Heidi Biven brings this creative energy to the wardrobe department, where clothes are symbolic of character development. Example: Jules Vaughn.

Played by Hunter Schafer, Jules has been a mainstay of the series’ reputation for flawless fashion since its inception in 2019. With an eye for visual art, the characters’ outfits epitomize his natural creativity.

As the series progresses, Jules continues to examine the ways her self-expression connects with her transit, her femininity, and her own body. And in season two, her changing style tells a story.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EDDY CHEN/HBO

The last Euphoria the episode opened with an artistic ode to fan-favorite on-screen couple Jules and Rue (Zendaya). In what is perhaps the most beautiful scene of the entire series, we see a creative montage of the couple recreating influential pop culture references, starting with Jules as Venus in The Birth of Venus.

The famous painting, made by Botticelli at the end of the 15th century, shows the goddess of love and beauty looking ethereal and luminous as she stands on a giant scallop shell, like a pearl. The recreation portrays Jules as the embodiment of divine femininity, a theme deeply tied to the characters arc.

When we first met Jules in season one, she channeled Sailor Moon, sporting florals and pastels, Y2K-inspired pleated skirts and cropped baby tees with bright, colorful makeup. Her long platinum blonde tresses are accented with baby pink hair dye.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EDDY CHEN/HBO

Despite her whimsical appearance, she struggles with her identity, feeling pressured into hyper-femininity in order to feel validated by men. We see her style change as she begins to feel a sense of release thanks, in part, to her relationship with Rue.

By the end of the first season, she wears darker highlights in her hair, punk-inspired makeup, and looser, more androgynous silhouettes.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EDDY CHEN/HBO

In the second season, Jules feels more in tune with herself and her fashion is decidedly bolder. This can be traced back to the character spotlight episode, which aired between season one and season two. Titled F*** Everyone Whos Not A Sea Blob, the episode was co-written by Schafer and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

In a conversation between Jules and her therapist, she comes to a revolutionary revelation: I feel like I’ve framed all my femininity around men. She realizes that the image of herself she presents to the world has for so long been shaped by what she thought men wanted. I tried to conquer femininity, and somewhere along the way, I feel like femininity conquered me, she says.

She also describes her complicated relationship during puberty and how she feared it would alienate her from womanhood. But then she compares femininity to the ocean, something that is wide and deep and strong, but still feminine and beautiful. I want to be as beautiful as the ocean, she said.

In the therapy episode, we see a makeup-free Jules in muted tones. Unlike her bright, almost distracting style at the start of the series, the natural look represents her newfound vulnerability.

This season, we can see the effects of the therapy session. Juless’ style transformation is perhaps most evident in her blunt haircut. For centuries, long hair has been linked to femininitythis decision therefore illustrates her break with the societal markers of conventional femininity and her embarkation on a new journey.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EDDY CHEN/HBO

Jules experiments with fashion in the second season of Euphoria. She carries a binder and her outfits often include scarves, baggy pants, and a darker color scheme. In her makeup, she experiments with darker colors and sharp eyeliner designs. Through this evolution of style, she frees herself from the male gaze and reclaims a sense of femininity and creative expression.

In Euphoria, Jules uses fashion as a tool for self-discovery and self-acceptance. As her style evolves, she continues to grow into her most authentic form. We will be watching closely.