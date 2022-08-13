Fashion
Best offers and discounts on men’s and women’s fashion
Amazon Sale Today Offers offers deep discounts on men’s and women’s fashion. Find all styles and categories of clothes like jeans, chinos, kurtas, shirts, sarees, dresses, sunglasses, etc. at reasonable prices. If you have upcoming events and still haven’t decided what to wear, just explore and place the order shortly before the sale ends.
If you are a sports person and looking for sports specific clothing, then this Amazon Sale also offers you the best discounts on the same.
This beautiful traditional cotton and silk saree from Nirmala is perfect for both casual and festive wear. You can choose from the different color options. When worn on any occasion, it gives a charismatic appearance. Team it with gold earrings and a clutch. This saree can be dry washed. Price of saree: Rs 259.
This top from Harpa can add both comfort and style to your look. You can wear it both in the office and in casual wear. Pair this top with a pair of blue or black jeans for a chic look. There are two colors available on this top: Pink and Rust. Made of polyester, it can be washed by hand. Maximum price: Rs 499.
Van Heusen Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Wearing this Van Heusen t-shirt can give an elegant and chic look. Buy it at the best price Amazon Sale. Made of cotton and polyester, you can pair it with black chinos and sneakers for a casual look. This t-shirt can be machine washed. Price of the t-shirt: Rs 940.
Sanwara Regular Men Short Kurta
These trendy shorts kurtas for men can be a great choice for the next festive occasion. Sanwara Kurtas are available in many colors and provide you with great comfort. Pair it with beige chinos and a kolapuri chappal for a dashing look. This long sleeve kurta can also be worn in a half sleeve roll up style. Price Kurta: Rs 974.
ONESPORT Women’s Regular Fit Track Pants
If you are looking for comfortable sweatpants for yoga, running or jogging, this one from Onesport may be the best choice. This comes with an athletic cut to give you comfort while doing activities. Crafted in cotton, these sweatpants are low rise. Sweatpants price: Rs 1199.
Discover more offers on women’s fashion
Explore offers on men’s fashion
Disclaimer: Jagran journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change from Amazon.
Sources
2/ https://english.jagran.com/today-deals/amazon-sale-today-offers-top-deals-discounts-on-mens-womens-fashion-10047412
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
