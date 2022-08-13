Independence Day 2022 Fancy Dress Ideas and Some Handy Accessories Tips





By CNBCTV18.com mini Independence Day 2022: From Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi, here are some costume ideas to combine fun and respect for the great figures of the freedom movement. Also, our own suggestions for that authentic look. Apart from celebrations, Independence Day is also a time to remember those who fought for the freedom of the country. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, streets, schools, government offices and other places are decorated with the tricolor with patriotic functions lined up. Costume events are a great way to remember our heroes and have some extra fun. Both children and adults can participate in competitions held in educational institutions and even offices. Bhagat Singh was an integral part of the struggle for freedom and is an example of bravery, vision and sacrifice. All you need to dress up as a brave hero is a black hat and a fake mustache, as well as a regular shirt and khaki pants. The slogan of Inqilab Zindabad! will be the finishing touch to your costume ensemble. One of the most popular characters for costumed events on Independence Day is of course Mahatma Gandhi. To dress up as the Father of the Nation, you need a white dhoti, a pair of round-rimmed glasses, a staff and a natural bald cap. And then you have to walk this walk. Dress like the fierce Rani Laxmibai who fought the British with all her might during the Sepoy mutiny in 1857. Wrap a Maharashtrian style saree with traditional jewellery. A toy sword and shield will complete the look. 4. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played an important role in India’s freedom struggle. His catchy slogan Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga, and his strategic plans pulsed through India’s freedom movement. To dress up as Netaji, you would need a dark green uniform (with badges) and round-rimmed glasses with his signature cap. A social reformer and activist, Bal Gangadhar Tilak had a great impact on India’s freedom struggle. To dress up as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, you would need a white kurta with dhoti and a long strict (kind of turban). The signature red turban will be the finishing touch, not to mention the white mustache. 5. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru The gaze of India’s first PM is perhaps the easiest to replicate. All you need is a white kurta-pajama set, a Nehru jacket, a pink flower and a Nehru hat to add the authentic touch. (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee) First post: August 12, 2022, 7:32 PM IS

