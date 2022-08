“The Art of Indigenous Fashion” features Native American designers

Indigenous designers sewed, beaded and quilted the original high fashion from North America. These artists shaped and treated every part of the animal by hand, honoring the creature as they worked. Fashion can be considered America’s original design language, as evidenced by the use of generic “Indian” design appropriated by the fashion industry. Today, household names such as Jamie Okuma (Luiseo, Shoshone-Bannock, Wailaki), Marcus Amerman (Choctaw) and Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo) have been creating contemporary designs for over a decade. The IAIA Museum of Contemporary Indigenous Art will showcase these works by more than 20 contemporary designers from the United States and Canada as part of “Indigenous Fashion Art”. The exhibition runs from August 19 to January 8, 2023. The Institute of American Indian Arts served as a training ground for Okuma, Amerman and Michaels. It is no coincidence that the institution was co-founded by fashion designer Lloyd Kiva New (Cherokee). From tradition to runway, garments made by Indigenous artists can be coded stories tied to the creator fused with their own culture. Through fashion, designers convey their specific cultural knowledge of who they are as Indigenous. Amber-Dawn Bear Robe, Director of the Santa Fe Indian Market Indigenous Fashion Show, is the guest curator of the exhibit. The show presents the contemporary vision of Californian designer Okuma on skirts and dresses with ribbons. A registered member of the La Jolla Indian Band, she specializes in unique pieces executed exclusively by hand by the artist herself in every detail of the process, while also designing ready-to-wear clothing. . Amerman’s work will include a beaded leather jacket with his portrait of actress Brooke Shields said Bear Robe. Amerman is known for his painterly beadwork. “It’s also the spice and fun he brings to his job,” she added. Known for her hand-painted fabrics, often using seaweed pigments, Michaels’ work includes the blue, mirrored dress she made on “Project Runway.” The “Indigenous Fashion Art” celebrates the creativity and excitement of style, as does its opening on Friday, August 19 from 5-7 p.m. “I encourage people to come out looking their best, come in their bling, go outrageous with their style and fashion, and have fun with this show,” Bear Robe said. Guests at the reception will include designers featured in the exhibition and showcasing their work at SWAIA; actors from the AMC television series “Dark Winds”; and in-demand models, including actress, model and activist Ashley Callingbull (Enoch Cree Nation), who in 2015 became the first Indigenous person to win the Ms. Universe contest.

