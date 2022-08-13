Eileen Fisher, the queen of slow fashion, charts a slow exit

On paper, at least, Ms. Williams seems to fit. Patagonia, which donates 1% of its sales to environmental groups, is another atypical retailer, also with a visionary founder and similar ideals to Eileen Fisher about how products should be made, worn, and ideally made and worn again.

A decade ahead of many of her competitors, Ms. Fisher began her Renew line in 2009, which sells second-hand clothes, while the waste no more initiative takes damaged clothes and turns them into fabric. Patagonia was also an early adopter of organic materials, has a long history of political activism and once ran an ad tell people not to buy his products.

The fashion industry is in a terrible conundrum, with too much going on and rampant overproduction and overconsumption, Ms Fisher said. How do you start making sense of it? How can we develop our brand without increasing our carbon footprint? I just discovered that Lisa and I were so in sync when it came to scratching the surface of these complex conversations.

Ms. Fisher noted that both women were also fully aligned on not being solely driven by financial results. (Similarly, Eileen Fisher has been profitable for almost two years since its inception, the company said, with sales of $241 million last year.) And few are as knowledgeable or connected as Ms. Williams when it comes to relates to complex functioning. of the fashion supply chain, a murky global ecosystem in which many brands have little or no knowledge of who makes their clothes.

We both agree that one of the most important ways to be sustainable is to reduce, Ms. Fisher said. Do less: buy less, consume less, produce less. This is a very hard line to walk when trying to run a business and measuring your success by your sales. But I needed someone who was totally okay with that.