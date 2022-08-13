Mindy Kaling dazzles in pink dress for season 3 of Never Have I Ever – WWD

Mindy Kaling had a standout fashion moment in Los Angeles during the third-season premiere of her show “Never Have I Ever.”

On Thursday, the actress and comedian walked the red carpet in a tricolor pink dress by Bibhu Mohapatra from the resort 2023 collection that featured puff sleeves, a cinched waist and a square neckline. She paired the look with earrings and heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. She had her hair up with two strands of curly hair to frame her face.

She was styled by Hayley Atkin, who also works with Carly Rae Jepsen, Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Nettles.

Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of Season Three of ‘Never Have I Ever’ held at the Regency Village Theater. Gilbert Flores for Variety

A few of the cast members of the hit Netflix show joined Kaling at the premiere, such as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and John McEnroe, among others.

“Never Have I Ever,” which premiered in 2020 to strong reviews, follows the story of 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar as she navigates the challenges of high school following the death of her father. She also deals with her feelings for two boys, Paxton and Ben, which leads to a love triangle.

An image from “Never Have I Ever”. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ramakrishnan plays the main role of Devi while Jagannathan, Moorjani, Barnet and Lewison play the role of Devi’s mother, Nalini, Devi’s cousin, Kamala, Paxton and Ben. McEnroe plays himself, though he makes rare appearances throughout the series’ narrative.

A month after the second season premiered in July 2021, the show has been renewed for a third season, which is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday.

A fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” is slated for release in 2023.